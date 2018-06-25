 »   »   »  Karan Mehra & Nisha Rawal Slammed For Kavish’s Cake Smash; Nisha Gives It Back To The Trollers!

Related Articles
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal became proud parents of a baby boy, Kavish, on June 14, 2017. The couple has celebrated every small occasion of Kavish in a special way! Kavish also owns a social media page, which is handled by Nisha. The little munchkin turned one on June 14. Karan and Nisha had flown to Jordan to celebrate the special day. The actors had also shared cute pictures from their trip.
Recently, the actors shared a couple of pictures from Kavish's cake smash, and the pictures are priceless! But there were a few people who felt that the 'cake smash' was a waste and the couple was trolled for the same. They felt that the same cake could have been given to the kids who cannot afford to buy it. This obviously didn't go well with Nisha, who gave it back to the trollers!
Kavish’s Cake Smash
Karan Mehra also posted a picture of Kavish's cake smash and wrote, "Time flies but never knew it would just in a blink 😘 Thank you for making me a part of your colourful journey @kavishmehra @missnisharawal #happycakesmash #kavishmehraturnsone." - (sic)
Nisha Shares An Adorable Picture Of Kavish’s Cake Smash
Sharing an adorable picture, Nisha wrote, "missnisharawalHappy Cake-Smash my 💙heartbeat! #KavishMehraTurnsOne 😍 @kavishmehra @realkaranmehra." - (sic)
Nisha Trolled For Kavish’s Cake Smash
Sadaf_mohd_owais: Why u people waste food....give that to some needy people. - (sic)
_monika_21_: But itna cake jo bache ne hath se waist kiya hai woh unh bachoon ki bhukh khatam kar sakta tha jo food bhi afford nahi kar sakte think about it. - (sic)
Nisha Gives It Back To The Trollers: __kvt__1
__kvt__1: Ew! Why do people have to waste food like that. Especially in india why do ppl do this even the indian cricket team. - (sic)
Nisha: @__kvt__1 u don't know what we did with the cake later. We ate it, or threw it so pls don't mess up other's happiness! The ‘OTHER THINGS' that aren't edible, think about who u r talking? A baby! Just unfollow pls. - (sic)
Sadaf_mohd_owais
Sadaf_mohd_owais: Why u r wasting so much cake.....their r many children's who don't have ability to buy....sorry for this but I really don't like people wasting food. - (sic)
Nisha: @sadaf_mohd_owais it's amazing to know what u don't like. I don't like comments such as yours! That's my personal taste so here I block u in the same way, u should block yourself by unfollowing! - (sic)
@naks21
@naks21: Didnt expected such a wastage frm u ppl... Totally out of manners @missnisharawal. - (sic)
Nisha: @naks21 out of manners is negative comments on someone's joy! - (sic)
