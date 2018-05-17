 »   »   » Karan Patel & Ankita Bhargava’s Baby Announcement Post Is Too Cute To Ignore!

Ankita & Karan Announce About Their Baby

It was like a film poster with a quirky title and credits on it. In the poster, Ankita was seen talking over the phone, while Karan holding her bags, which had names on it like - nanny, diapers, cravings, mood swings and more.

‘Yeh Diwali Hogi Babywali’

The poster was named ‘Yeh Diwali Hogi Babywali'. Produced by Patels in association with Bhargavas. Directed by Almighty. At the end of the poster, it was written 'Delivering This November' (Baby's due month). The photoshoot was done by Shruti Tejwani Photography.

Karan Patel Is Excited

Karan Patel captioned the poster, "A lifelong festival begins for @ankzbhargava And Me this November ...! #ConnotWait #Excited #Blessed #MomAndDaddaSoon ....! 🙏🙏 thankyou @shrutitejwaniphotography for the #Dhamakedaar #Photoshoot." - (sic)

Ankita Thanks Everyone

Ankita Bhargava too, shared the same picture and wrote, "Thanku All for the Love,Support,Prayers and Positive Energy that U all have consistently backed us up with.... Our very own #DiwaliDhamaka2018 coming soon 😍 #maa #dadda #cannotwaittomeetyoulittleone." - (sic)

Anita & Rohit

As soon as they shared the news, their fans and industry friends started commenting/congratulating them. Anita Hassanandani wrote, "😍 "- (sic), her husband, Rohit Reddy commented, "Damn cute." - (sic)

Shardul Pandit

Shardul Pandit wrote, "👗👨👩👦😘🤗🎂🎈👕@ankzbhargava The biggest production this year had to be a blockbuster as its a November born. Can't wait to see you fat and cute mwah. Congratulations to you and your Co producer @karan9198." - (sic)

Karan & Ankita’s Industry Friends Found The Poster Cute

Aditi Bhatia: ❤️❤️❤️❤️. - (sic)

Nakuul Mehta: Vadhiayaaan @karan9198 @ankzbhargava ♥️ - (sic)

Aly Goni: Hahaha ❤️- (sic)

Krishna Mukherjee: Hahhaha cuteeeeee😍😘😘😘 - (sic)

The Couple’s Friends Congratulate Them

Karanvir Bohra: Whaaaaaaaat..... dude this is awsome news..... om namo shivaya. - (sic)

Ankita Lokhande: @karan9198 congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. - (sic)

Vahbiz Dorabjee: Awwww..so cute..Hopefully it's gonna be a Saggi baby like you😁. - (sic)

Sumier Pasricha: Amazing congrats. - (sic)