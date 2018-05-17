 »   »   » Karan Patel & Ankita Bhargava’s Baby Announcement Post Is Too Cute To Ignore!

Related Articles
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Major Twist: Adi Turns Negative, Ishita To Get Arrested, The Show To Take A Leap
- Karan Patel Would Love To Have A Daughter, Says Baby Is A Befitting Reply To The Gossip Mongers
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Raman & Ishita Shocked As Simmi Testifies Against Pihu In The Court!
- Kumkum Bhagya’s Kiara To Meet With An Accident, A Main Character To Die On Yeh Hai Mohabbatein!
- Are Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Karan Patel & Ankita Bhargava Expecting Their First Child?
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 New List: Karan Patel, Mandana Karimi, Kriti Kharbanda Others Approached!
- Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan, Karan Patel & Others Bag Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 (PICS)
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Shahnaz Rizwan Quits The Show; Says She Will Miss Divyanka & Karan!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: MAJOR TWIST! Ishita To Attempt Suicide; Roshini Turns Negative!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ishita & Raman Romance In London; New Entries & Ghost Twist On The Show!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka, Karan, Anita & Aly Are Having Fun With Ekta Kapoor In London!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Avantika Hundal Aka Mihika Gets Threat Messages!
Karan Patel and Anita Bhargava, who tied the knot in 2015, are all set to welcome their first baby. We had reported that Ankita is in her second trimester and the couple's baby is due in November this year (2018).
Recently, in an interview to TOI, Karan and Anita opened up about parenthood and said they are excited about their first baby. In fact, Karan had even said that he would love to have a daughter. Now, the couple took to social media to announce the big news with a beautiful 'humorous' poster!
Ankita & Karan Announce About Their Baby
It was like a film poster with a quirky title and credits on it. In the poster, Ankita was seen talking over the phone, while Karan holding her bags, which had names on it like - nanny, diapers, cravings, mood swings and more.
‘Yeh Diwali Hogi Babywali’
The poster was named ‘Yeh Diwali Hogi Babywali'. Produced by Patels in association with Bhargavas. Directed by Almighty. At the end of the poster, it was written 'Delivering This November' (Baby's due month). The photoshoot was done by Shruti Tejwani Photography.
Karan Patel Is Excited
Karan Patel captioned the poster, "A lifelong festival begins for @ankzbhargava And Me this November ...! #ConnotWait #Excited #Blessed #MomAndDaddaSoon ....! 🙏🙏 thankyou @shrutitejwaniphotography for the #Dhamakedaar #Photoshoot." - (sic)
Ankita Thanks Everyone
Ankita Bhargava too, shared the same picture and wrote, "Thanku All for the Love,Support,Prayers and Positive Energy that U all have consistently backed us up with.... Our very own #DiwaliDhamaka2018 coming soon 😍 #maa #dadda #cannotwaittomeetyoulittleone." - (sic)
Anita & Rohit
As soon as they shared the news, their fans and industry friends started commenting/congratulating them. Anita Hassanandani wrote, "😍 "- (sic), her husband, Rohit Reddy commented, "Damn cute." - (sic)
Shardul Pandit
Shardul Pandit wrote, "👗👨👩👦😘🤗🎂🎈👕@ankzbhargava The biggest production this year had to be a blockbuster as its a November born. Can't wait to see you fat and cute mwah. Congratulations to you and your Co producer @karan9198." - (sic)
Karan & Ankita’s Industry Friends Found The Poster Cute
Aditi Bhatia: ❤️❤️❤️❤️. - (sic)
Nakuul Mehta: Vadhiayaaan @karan9198 @ankzbhargava ♥️ - (sic)
Aly Goni: Hahaha ❤️- (sic)
Krishna Mukherjee: Hahhaha cuteeeeee😍😘😘😘 - (sic)
The Couple’s Friends Congratulate Them
Karanvir Bohra: Whaaaaaaaat..... dude this is awsome news..... om namo shivaya. - (sic)
Ankita Lokhande: @karan9198 congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. - (sic)
Vahbiz Dorabjee: Awwww..so cute..Hopefully it's gonna be a Saggi baby like you😁. - (sic)
Sumier Pasricha: Amazing congrats. - (sic)
A lifelong festival begins for @ankzbhargava And Me this November ...! #ConnotWait #Excited #Blessed #MomAndDaddaSoon ....! 🙏🙏 thankyou @shrutitejwaniphotography for the #Dhamakedaar #Photoshoot
A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198) on May 16, 2018 at 11:46pm PDT
Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: MaNan Returns With Their Magical Moments, Fans Are Loving Everything About KYY
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.