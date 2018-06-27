English
 »   »   »  Karan & Ankita’s Spokesperson Releases Statement, Says Couple Need Time To Deal With The Miscarriage

Karan & Ankita’s Spokesperson Releases Statement, Says Couple Need Time To Deal With The Miscarriage

Posted By:
    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava are going through a difficult phase. The couple was set to welcome their first child in November (2018). Unfortunately, Ankita suffered a miscarriage. The actress was four months pregnant. Ankita and Karan were recently spotted at the recently held Gold Awards 2018. The actress stole the limelight with her radiant pregnancy glow. It is said that the unfortunate incident happened a day after the award function. Ankita's father, Abhay Bhargava confirmed the news.

    Ankita's father had conveyed that Ankita is doing better. The family chose not to comment further on the matter.

    Karan Patel & Ankita’s Spokesperson Release Statement

    Ankita and Karan's spokesperson has released an official statement confirming Ankita's miscarriage news, saying the couple need time to cope with it.

    The Couple Request Privacy

    The statement that was published on India Today read: "I would urge all media personnel to please allow Karan and Ankita Karan Patel enough time to deal with the miscarriage."

    The Statement Further Read

    "It is a difficult time for them individually and for the families involved. This sudden turn of events happened a few days ago and ever since we have tried to keep it low key only so that we allow them enough time to cope with it.

    ‘It Is A Tough Time For Them’

    "However, given the nature of the lives they live we do understand there will be speculation and concern from many, while we are ever thankful to the love and concern shown, I am sure we all agree that it is a tough time for them and coming to terms with it will take a few days."

    "Please consider this as a formal acceptance of the misfortune that has occurred in their lives and thank you in advance for respecting their privacy."

    ‘Everyone On The Set Is Disheartened By This Unfortunate Incident’

    On the other hand, an actor from Karan's show was quoted by IE as saying, "Everyone on the set is disheartened by this unfortunate incident. Karan and Ankita were really happy about the baby but seems like fate had other plans."

    Karan Is Devastated!

    "While Karan is keeping a brave front, he is devastated, and it will take time to overcome this loss. It was their first child and they were really looking forward to embrace parenthood. We hope God gives them all the strength."

