 »   »   »  Karan Patel Apologises For His Mistakes; Bharti Singh Reveals Her Mother Wanted To Abort Her!

Karan Patel Was Accused Of Coming Late On Sets & Abusing Co-actors

In the promo, Rajeev asks Karan Patel that he was accused of coming late to the sets, abusing co-stars, talking rudely to others and drinking on the sets. The actor surprisingly confessed that he is ‘sarfira' and ‘badtameez' and admitted to all his mistakes and apologised to the people whom he troubled!

Karan Apologises To People Whom He Troubled

Karan shared the video and wrote, "Don't wait for your mistakes to teach you a lesson, You can learn from the ones I made 🙏. Watch #JuzzBaat on @zeetv This #Saturday #2ndJune at #7pm." - (sic)

Ankita Accompanied Karan On Juzz Baat

Ankita, who also appeared as guest along with Karan on Juzz Baat shared a picture and wrote, "A Chat Show with A soul - #Juzzbaatt. It was Lovely meeting Rajeev after so long and just have a chat... A free flowing conversation which flowed like water!!!😍 Thanku @sandiipsikcand! Ur creative energies put it all together so beautifully! Ur a Darling!!! 🤗" - (sic)

Ankita Impressed With Karan’s Confessions!

She also shared the promo video and wrote, "Kyun ki Haar Ke Jeetne Wale Ko Hi ‘Baazigar' Kehte Hain! This Saturday,2nd June. Let's all promise ourselves to learn from our mistakes and Grow ahead in life! @karan9198 I Love U ❤️"

Aly Goni Surprises Karan

Aly Goni, who played cupid in Karan and Ankita's love story, surprised the actor on the sets. During the interaction, Aly and Rajeev urged Karan to go shirtless as the three actors talked about gym and fitness. Karan was seen flaunting his toned body!

Boldest, Frankest & Honest Episode

Sandiip Sikcand also shared the promo video and wrote, "A HERO in real life as well... this side of @karan9198 no one has ever seen... thanks a million for the boldest, frankest and the most honest episode of Juzzbaatt - Sat 2nd June 7pm ❤️❤️"

Bharti & Harsh On Juzz Baat

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa will be seen as guests of yet another interesting episode on Juzz Baat. The comedienne will be seen sharing dark secrets about her childhood, including her struggle and journey to success.

Bharti Makes Shocking Revelation

When Rajeev told her that her mother will be proud of her achievements, Bharti made shocking revelation that her mother didn't want to have her at all!

Bharti’s Mother Wanted To Abort Her!

She said, "My mother wanted to abort me due to our financial condition, but eventually she didn't and today she is very proud of me.

The Comedienne Reveals

Bharti further added, "I remember this one time, just before my performance, my mother was admitted to the ICU and I wasn't keen to perform. She motivated me and made sure that I gave my best which I did."

Rajeev Plays A Prank!

Well, coming back to the funny part of the show. It seems that Rajeev fainted on the sets and Bharti was shocked. Rajeev later revealed that it was a prank and hugged Bharti, who laughed out loud at his prank!