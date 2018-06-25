English
 Ankita Bhargava Suffers A Miscarriage!

Ankita Bhargava Suffers A Miscarriage!

    Ankita Bhargava, who was expecting her first child in November (2018), has suffered a miscarriage. It's disheartening as both Karan and Ankita were excited to welcome their first baby! The actress was four months pregnant and she was spotted with her husband at the recently held Gold Awards 2018. Earlier, the actress was also spotted at Anita Hassanandani's housewarming party. At both the occasions, the actress stole the limelight from her husband!

    According to TOI report, the actress met with this unfortunate incident, a day after the award function.

    Ankita's Father Confirms The News

    Ankita's father, Abhay Bhargava confirmed the news and conveyed that Ankita is doing better. He also stated that he does not wish to comment anything further on this.

    Ankita & Karan Were Excited About Their First Baby

    Ankita and Karan got married in 2015. The couple had announced about their baby on social media with a beautiful 'humorous' poster! In an interview to TOI, Karan and Ankita had opened up about parenthood and had said they are excited about their first baby.

    Karan & Ankita's Shows

    Currently, Karan is seen on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, while Ankita was last seen on Doordarshan's show, Vidya Ek Kiran Ummeed Ki. The actress was to do Vikram Bhatt's web-series Unafraid. Unfortunately, the web-series was shelved.

    Karan Might Spend Some Time With His Wife & Family

    It is even said that Karan Patel might be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, but the actor is yet to confirm about the same.

    Considering the scenario, we assume Karan might take a break from his show and spend some time with his wife and family.

