 »   »   » Karan Patel Would Love To Have A Daughter, Says Baby Is A Befitting Reply To The Gossip Mongers

Recently, there were reports that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava are expecting their first baby. But Karan refuted the reports and called it a rumour! He also added that he would announce it if he happens to be a father.
Reports also suggested that Ankita is in her second trimester and the couple's baby is due around November this year (2018). The couple is 'ecstatic with this development in their life and were trying their best to keep the news under wraps because they plan to announce it at the right time.'
Karan & Ankita All Set To Welcome Their First Baby
Looks like Karan and Ankita have finally made their mind to announce about their baby! The reports were indeed right! The couple is excited to welcome their first baby.
The Actor Is Ecstatic
Karan was quoted by TOI as saying, "It's sinking in slowly, and I am ecstatic. I can't go through the emotions and transformations, which Ankita is going through. It's a beautiful phase for her as she will graduate from a wife to a mother."
Karan Wants To Spoil His Baby With Love & Pampering Him/Her
"I plan to spoil our baby silly with love and pampering once he/she is born. We would like to have two kids - both Ankita and I are the only children of our parents and we understand the need for a sibling."
Ankita Wants To Enjoy The Phase
But Ankita has different plan! The actress says, "I was in agreement with that (having two kids) till a few weeks ago. But for now, I want to be through with the first one and enjoy the phase."
How Did Ankita Break The ‘Baby’ News To Karan?
When asked as to how did she break the news of baby to Karan, she told TOI, "I kept thinking about ways to do it and even searched the internet. We had been trying to have a baby for some time, so when it was confirmed, I just showed up on his set and entered his vanity van. He guessed it from the way I smiled. I didn't have to spell it out."
Karan Wants To Spend More Time With Ankita
Karan tries to spend much time with Ankita and jokingly adds that her mood swings happen when he is away shooting, so that he doesn't have to bear the brunt!
Ankita’s Mood Swings
About her mood swings, Ankita says, "The truth is, he has been a witness to all my mood swings and he has also been at the receiving end of it. He was baffled initially, but once I just told him, ‘Don't you realise, I am pregnant'. Since then, he has been absorbing it all."
Whose Qualities Does Karan & Ankita Want Their Baby To Adapt?
Karan says he wants his kid to learn from him how to have fun and enjoy life. He also wants his kid to imbibe the quality of patience from Ankita, as she is the most patient woman he has known after his mom. He adds, "It's not easy handling the Patels." On the other hand, Ankita wants her kid to have a sense of humour like Karan.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Wants A Daughter
The couple hasn't zeroed in on names yet. Karan says, "I would love to have a daughter, as baby girls are their fathers' angels. I am looking forward to changing nappies and waking up at odd hours."
Baby Is Best Reply For Gossip Mongers
It has to be recalled that sometime back, there were reports that all is not well between Karan and Ankita. Karan concluded by saying, "This is the best answer we could give to all those who cast aspersions on our marriage. Some said that it won't last, while others wondered what we were thinking when we got married. So guys, this is what we were thinking - togetherness forever."
