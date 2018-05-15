 »   »   » Karishma Tanna Reveals Why She Decided To Do Naagin 3!

Recently, the promo of the much-awaited show, Naagin 3 was released. Although a few set of fans are upset that their favourite, Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran will not be seen, many of them are excited to watch the fresh team on the show.

In the promo, we saw how Karishma Tanna (who plays naagin) turns revengeful, when a gang of boys kill her lover Rajat Tokas (who plays naagraj). She will be seen taking another avatar (Anita Hassanandani) to seek revenge from them. The show is basically a revenge drama.

Recently, Karishma, along with her co-actresses, Anita and Surbhi Jyoti were seen promoting the show. Karishma says that she felt overwhelmed, when she was approached for Naagin 3.

The actress was quoted by IANS as saying, "When they approached me, it was very overwhelming because I am working with them after a long time. I started my career with them. So, when I got a call, it was like a dream come true. It was like working with my family again."

Karishma says that she was looking for a good content. She revealed as to why she decided to do Naagin 3, "As an actor, to play the same role again and again, it gets a little stagnant. We have to have something interesting in a character to act."

She further added, "In shows, you are going on (playing the same character) for at least one year. When I got Naagin, I thought that it was a good show with good TRPs and good fan following so, I thought I should be doing this. Hence, I took it up."

This is the second time the actress is playing naagin. It has to be recalled that the actress was seen on Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha, in which she was seen playing a naagin. But it was a cameo. The actress says that her role in Naagin 3 is completely different from Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha.

About her character on Naagin 3, she told IANS, "I will play an Ichchadhari Naagin who is a shape-shifter. She has come for revenge. I have hardly had any scenes with the other naagin Anita (Hassanandani), but as far as other people are concerned, they are very nice."

The show will also star Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Amrapali Gupta, Rakshanda Khan, Chetan Hansraj and Pavitra Punia.

(With IANS Inputs)