 »   »   » Kasam: MAJOR TWIST! The Show To Take A Leap; Original Cast To Be Wiped Out; New Cast To Enter!

The long-running daily soap, Kasam has been in news for a long time. There were speculations that the show might go off air owing to low ratings. There were also reports that the lead actress of the show, Kratika Sengar is pregnant and is planning to quit the show. But all these rumours were rubbished by the makers and the actress.
So what are the Kasam makers planning to bring the show back to the TRP chart? Well, we all know that 'leaps' have become a trend these days on daily soaps. Whenever the show's ratings go down, the makers come up with a leap and introduce new characters. Apparently, Kasam makers are also planning the same!
Reincarnation In Kasam!
According TOI report, the show will take a time leap, which is not a regular one! A reincarnation track is in store for the lead couple, Rishi and Tanu. This is the fourth leap on the show.
Original Cast To Be Wiped Out!
Also, the major twist is that we might not get to watch Kratika Sengar and Sharad Malhotra. It is being said to be that most of the original cast will be wiped out and the new cast will be introduced to bring freshness to the show.
Reyaansh Vir Chdha To Enter Kasam!
Apparently, Reyaansh Vir Chdha will be making a comeback on this show after almost two years. He was last seen in Kahani Hamari... Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki.
Karan Goddwani To Enter Kasam!
Karan Goddwani has also been roped in for the show. The actor was last seen on Dil Se Dil Tak. Both Reyaansh and Karan will be seen playing important roles on the show.
Shamin Or Asmita Might Enter The Show!
It is also being said that either Dharohar Apno Ki actress, Shamin Mannan or Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil actress, Asmita Sood might join the show.
Rishi & Tanu To Reunite!
Regarding the leap, a source confirmed TOI, "Yes, a time leap is underway. Most of the actors of the show will bid adieu to make way for new faces. Rishi and Tanu will finally unite for good post the leap."
