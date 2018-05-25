 »   »   »  Kasam Actor Sharad Malhotra & His Girlfriend Pooja Bisht Part Ways

Sharad Malhotra & Pooja Bisht Part Ways

A source close to couple was quoted by TOI as saying, "Their differences grew, as Sharad wasn't able to devote enough time to the relationship because of his busy schedule."

Sharad Is Heartbroken!

The source further added, "That often led to arguments between him and Pooja. It's unfortunate that just when they were planning to take their relationship to the next level, things turned sour for them. Sharad is heartbroken."

Sharad Confirms

The actor too, confirmed, "There were personal issues from my end. I tried to make the relationship work, but our differences were irrevocable. Pooja is a nice girl and it was great till it lasted. I wish her all the best."

Pooja & Sharad

Both Sharad and Pooja are quite active on social media and they had even shared pictures of them together - of their vacations and various outings, on their Instagram accounts.

They Were In Relationship For Two Years

When Sharad had confirmed about their dating, he had said, "We are getting to know each other and have great compatibility. Pooja is undemanding and easy-going. I am not into flings. I am dating her and taking each day as it comes." Sharad and Pooja made an adorable couple. It's sad that they parted ways so soon!

Sharad & Divyanka

Previously, Sharad was in relationship with his Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann co-actress Divyanka Tripathi for almost nine long years. Their split created quite a buzz in the media.

Rachna & Sharad

According to rumours, Sharad was cheating on Divyanka, which lead to their break-up. Apparently, the actress came to know of Sharad's fling with his Maharana Pratap co-star, Rachna Parulkar, although he constantly denied the reports.