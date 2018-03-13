 »   »   » Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki: Is Kratika Sengar Quitting The Show As She Is Pregnant?

Related Articles
Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, is one of the popular shows on Colors. The show stars Kratika Sengar, Sharad Malhotra and Amit Tandon in the lead roles. Recently, the show completed two years. Sharad and Amit had thanked cast and crew of the show on the social media.
It has to be recalled that the show has seen a major drop in its ratings and is out of the TRP race. Also, from the past few months, there are speculations that the show might go off air.
Is Kasam Going Off Air?
Although the channel had repeatedly refuted the rumours, there are reports that Kratika is pregnant and might quit the show. A leading daily confirmed that the show won't go off air. A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Kasam is economically viable for the producers. Also, it recently got a year's extension."
Kratika Is NOT Planning To Renew Her Contract!
The source further added, "Kratika is not pregnant, but she is not planning to renew her contract. She feels that the role is getting monotonous and she wants to try new things."
Kratika & Nikitin
It has to be recalled that the actress had recently been on a vacation to Maldives with her husband, Nikitin Dheer. She was seen scuba diving and had also shared pictures from the trip.
Kratika Is NOT Pregnant
The actress clarified that she is not pregnant and as of now, she has no plans to quit the show! She said, "I just returned from a scuba diving trip. Had I been pregnant, my doctor would not have allowed it."
The Actress Is NOT Quitting The Show!
Kratika further added, "Rumours of the show going off air and me quitting it have been doing the rounds for many months. As of now, I am not leaving it."
Kasam Latest Update: Rishi & AK Search For Tanuja
Coming back to the show, in the latest episode, we saw as to how goons attack Rishi in the mall. Rishi and AK (Abhishek Khuranna) fight the goons and go in search for Tanuja.
Family Members Worried
Meanwhile, outside the mall, the family members are worried about Rishi and Tanuja. Manpreet is worried about Rishi and he too, goes inside the mall to save his brother.
Kids Arrive At The Spot!
On the other hand, the kids, Tania and Natasha arrive at the spot. Seeing her chachu (Manpreet) enter the mall, Natasha too, goes inside to search her mother. Rano and Netra are fed up of Tanuja as they feel that because of her, Rishi gets into trouble. Raj shouts at Netra for cursing Tanuja.
Rishi Rescues Tanu!
Tanuja hears Natasha's voice and shouts as to what she is doing in the mall. The goon hits Tanuja, who shouts for help. The police enter the mall and finally, Rishi manages to rescue Tanuja.
