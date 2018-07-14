 »   »   »  Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki: Sharad Malhotra & Kratika Sengar Share Pictures From Last Day On Sets!

Sharad Malhotra & Kratika Sengar

Apparently, the actors shot for the last episode recently, and the lead actors, Sharad Malhotra and Kratika Sengar shared pictures from their last day of shoot! Sharing a picture, Sharad wrote, "sharadmalhotra009Looooong due selfie fr all our lovely Krasha/ Tanshi/ Kranbir fans ❤....it's not the end but a new beginning....God speed !!! #kasamterepyarki @itsmekratika." - (sic)

Sharad Malhotra Writes A Lengthy Message

Sharad also wrote a lengthy message thanking everyone. He wrote, ".....and With a heavy heart and a broad smile it's finally a wrap for #kasamterepyaarki" - (sic)

"Tonnes of people to thank so first and foremost my Boss lady @ektaravikapoor thankuuuuu for this beautiful show and trusting me with characters like Rishi singh bedi & Ranbir kapoor will always be special for times to come..🤗🤗🤗...Thank u for allowing me to be a part of the balaji fam..🙏...Thanku @chloejferns @anilnagp ji @muktadhond #rekhamodi ji #Shivangi." - (sic)

The Actor Thanks Kratika & Others

"My leading lady @itsmekratika u were phenomenal and thank u for tolerating me with all my mood swings/ occasional crankiness🤗😘...my co - actors of the previous/current season u guys were faaaantastic and such a pleasure to work with..My directors @muzzudesai @anilvkumar04 @singhranjankumar @sahil.sharma540..My Dop's #Ashish sir and team...all the other brilliant technicians, thank u for teaching me the nitty grittys of the craft." - (sic)

"The costume..sound.., make up (For making me look worth a miilion bucks 😂...spot boys for pampering me all day...a big thanku to each one of U...My beautiful gang of creative's apologies for the occasional arguements we had ..everything official ..nothing personal 😉...Thanku @ColorsTv..the PR/programming and creative team.." - (sic)

‘Sorry This Got Really Long But I Had To Get It Out Of My System’

"The show production unit and the crew led by @Varunthebabbar and squad @nilleshmishraa u guys are super efficient and hardworking👌👌👌...and last but never the least my crazy crazy crazy viewers of KTPK..all my fans..u guys are a force to reckon with especially the #Sm army...🤘👌👍❤ lotsa love to each one of U who stood by through all the leaps that took place over this period of 2years and 3 months.. Thankuuuuuuuu ! GOD SPEED @karangodhwani_kgod @iamshamin." - (sic)

"Ps - Sorry this got really long but I had to get it out of my system.So Till we meet again ...adios..shabbakhair..Jai mata di ! 😊 #krasha #tanshi #kranbir #Rsb #Rbk." - (sic)

Kratika Shares Last Day Of Shoot Picture

Kratika Sengar shared a picture and wrote, "This Pic needs no caption...#mixedfeeling #emotional #newbegginings to #happyeverafter #kasamterepyaarki ❤️." - (sic)

Shamin Mannan

Shamin Mannan shared a few pictures and wrote, "Last few days of #kasamterepyaarki A short and sweet journey. Learned alot and had some real fun moments while shooting.lovely co-actors and lovely team. Wish everyone a new and more beautiful journey from here on. Sorry missed few actors as they weren't shooting today. Love u all and love u fans for the love and support. PS- keep watching kasam this month, lots of interesting stuff coming up till 27th july." - (sic)

Savitri Devi College & Hospital Will Be Replacing Kasam

According to the latest reports of an entertainment portal, Varun Kapoor and Swarda Thigale's show, Savitri Devi College and Hospital will be replacing Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki at 6 pm time slot.

Shivin Narang’s New Show To Replace SDCH!

It is also being said that the time slot of Savitri Devi College and Hospital which was aired on 6.30 pm on Colors, will be given to Shivin Narang's upcoming show, which is titled E-Love.