 »   »   » Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki: Was Kritika Kamra Approached For Kratika Sengar’s Role?

Colors' popular show, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki has been making headlines for quite some time now. Every now and then there are rumours of the show going off air due to low ratings. But the makers and the channel have refuted the rumours.
Recently, there were also reports that the lead actress of the show, Kratika Sengar was planning to quit the show as she is pregnant.
Kratika Sengar Was Planning To Quit The Show?
Also, it was said that the actress has no plans to renew the contract as she felt that the role was getting monotonous and she wanted to try new things. But the actress has denied these reports too.
Kratika Was Tired Of The Usual ‘Rona-dhona’!
According to Spotboye report, although Kratika is very much part of the show, she had indeed planned to quit the show some time ago, as she was tired of usual ‘rona-dhona'.
The Actress Was Not Happy With The Way The Show Was Progressing!
A source close to the show was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Kratika was contemplating to leave the show as she was not very happy with the way the serial was progressing. She was feeling her character has got monotonous and was tired of the usual rona-dhona."
Kritika Kamra Was All Set To Replace Kratika Sengar!
It is also said that Kratika's decision was conveyed to the makers, who started searching for a new lead! It was then they zeroed in on Kritika Kamra for Tanu's role. Kritika was all set to replace Kratika on Kasam.
Kratika Changed Her Mind!
But, by then, Kratika had changed her mind and decided to stay back, reason for this is best known for her! While for Kratika fans it is a good news, it is bad news for Kritika fans as they will have to wait for some more time to watch their favourite actress on the small screen (after Chandrakanta - Prem Ya Paheli, Kritika has been missing from the small screen).
