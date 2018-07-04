 »   »   »  Fans Are Upset With The Channel’s Decision To End Kasam; Trend ‘DontEndKasam’ On Twitter

Fans Upset; Trend #DontEndKasam On Twitter

The fans are upset with the makers and the channel who have decided to end the show. They feel it is unfair to end the show, although the show had got extension for a year! They have started trending #DontEndKasam on Twitter.

Fans’ Comments: Aiza.krashaians

"Kasam deserves a fair chance. @ektaravikapoor @ColorsTV @rajcheerfull gave us extension to next year march.suddenly u guys want to pull it off.if u will pull off suddenly,things will end abruptly.Plz don't do this #DontEndKasam." - (sic)

Monu & Suzaandsouza

Monu: ‏Totally unfair decision for this new love story don't end it abruptly #DontEndKasam @ektaravikapoor @ColorsTV @BalajiTMonline. - (sic)

@suzaandsouza23: #DontEndKasam this two talented ppl dont deserve this kind of sudden ending we want one chance for new story and new cast @ColorsTV @ektaravikapoor. - (sic)

@Sahana2606

"Please #DontEndKasam this is the only show I watch and it's a best show with best cast and crew they are doing a wonderful job please we want Kasam please please please we fans really love this show @ektaravikapoor @colorstv @rajcheerfull." - (sic)

Krasha ❤ #Dontendkasam

"Kratika - "When moments become memories they are cherished in hearts❤️ Let this be one 🙏🏼" I find this very heartbreaking.Tears feel down my face. I am not ready for it 😭 😢 please #dontendkasam.please give us a happy news @ektaravikapoor." - (sic)

@kasam_loverss

"#DontEndKasam the show was given an extension, unfair 😢 if you really want to end it, at least don't end it so suddenly, give at least 2-3 months extension so that there can be a nice happy ending to the story ❤️ at least reconsider 😐" - (sic)

Garima mago

‏"Keep d trend going on guys #DontEndKasam spam colors balaji ekta on both twitter Nd insta as much u can...No one from #Kasam team wnts it to end abruptly...Bach Jayega show keep trying 👍😘 @ektaravikapoor @ColorsTV Nd ask for 11pm slot bs vohi mil skta hai." - (sic)