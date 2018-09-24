 »   »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2: Ekta Gives Devdas Touch To Parth-Erica’s Show; Komolika Steals The Thunder!

Parth & Erica As Anurag & Prerna

The makers introduce Erica Fernandes aka Prerna, who keeps her family waiting, and Parth Samthaan as Anurag, who is opposite (strict about time)! While Anurag and Prerna's fathers think of the couple's wedding to make their bond strong, Anurag's mother wants a unique girl for her son and calls Prerna as a middle-class girl.

Makers Give Us A Glimpse Of Komolika!

It is then that Komolika is introduced, who is seen flaunting her sexy choli! Although the makers didn't reveal the face, they gave us a glimpse of the much-awaited character Komolika.

Komolika Steals The Thunder!

With her style and ‘neka' music, well, we are sure that the viewers would want to watch more of this show! It is being said that the name who would play Komolika's character will be revealed in Star Parivaar Awards. It is also being said that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan will be playing the role of Komolika!

Devdas’ Shahrukh Narrates Prerna & Anurag’s Story

Coming back to the promo, Devdas actor Shahrukh narrates Prerna and Anurag's story as: "Kaahani wahi kubsurat kehlati hai, jo puri hokar bi adhuri reh jati hai. Anurag aur Prerna, inki kahani bi kuch aisi hi hai! Jaisi inki takdeer mein milna likha ho aur phir mita diya ho."

Kasautii, Launching BIG On TV!

Ekta shared the video and wrote, "Launching big...On tv ..too much promotion...! Never usually pans out...leads to over expectations! But with grit n hard work of a whole team n without expecting n predicting the outcome we hope ppl accept #kasautiizindagiikay ! From tom 8 pm @StarPlus #mugshot #love JAI MATA DI." - (sic)