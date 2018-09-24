 »   »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2: Ekta Gives Devdas Touch To Parth-Erica’s Show; Komolika Steals The Thunder!

Related Articles
As the much-awaited reboot version of the iconic love saga, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, is all set to hit the television screens tomorrow (September 25, 2018), Ekta Kapoor increased the excitement level by releasing a new promo of the show. Just like the previous promo, this promo too, is narrated by none other than King of Romance Shahrukh Khan himself! In the promo, the story of Prerna and Anurag is shown unfolding in Kolkata. Prerna's entry (as she rushes to the puja and her red duppatta is seen sweeping the stairs), the magnificent set and the Durga puja remind us of the Bollywood film Devdas.
Check out the promo details and don't forget to watch the video at the end of the slider!
Parth & Erica As Anurag & Prerna
The makers introduce Erica Fernandes aka Prerna, who keeps her family waiting, and Parth Samthaan as Anurag, who is opposite (strict about time)! While Anurag and Prerna's fathers think of the couple's wedding to make their bond strong, Anurag's mother wants a unique girl for her son and calls Prerna as a middle-class girl.
Makers Give Us A Glimpse Of Komolika!
It is then that Komolika is introduced, who is seen flaunting her sexy choli! Although the makers didn't reveal the face, they gave us a glimpse of the much-awaited character Komolika.
Komolika Steals The Thunder!
With her style and ‘neka' music, well, we are sure that the viewers would want to watch more of this show! It is being said that the name who would play Komolika's character will be revealed in Star Parivaar Awards. It is also being said that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan will be playing the role of Komolika!
Devdas’ Shahrukh Narrates Prerna & Anurag’s Story
Coming back to the promo, Devdas actor Shahrukh narrates Prerna and Anurag's story as: "Kaahani wahi kubsurat kehlati hai, jo puri hokar bi adhuri reh jati hai. Anurag aur Prerna, inki kahani bi kuch aisi hi hai! Jaisi inki takdeer mein milna likha ho aur phir mita diya ho."
Kasautii, Launching BIG On TV!
Ekta shared the video and wrote, "Launching big...On tv ..too much promotion...! Never usually pans out...leads to over expectations! But with grit n hard work of a whole team n without expecting n predicting the outcome we hope ppl accept #kasautiizindagiikay ! From tom 8 pm @StarPlus #mugshot #love JAI MATA DI." - (sic)
View this post on Instagram
It’s time to fall head-over-heels in love with Anurag and Prerna all over again! Bonded by love yet separated by destiny.. Will they unite? #KasautiiZindagiiKay, Starts Tomorrow at 8pm only on StarPlus. @ektaravikapoor @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan
A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus) on Sep 24, 2018 at 12:21am PDT
Are you excited about the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.
