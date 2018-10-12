 »   »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2: Ekta Kapoor On Komolika’s Look; Reveals What Fans Can Expect This Season!

Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 has been in the news since its inception, especially on the actor who would play Komolika's role, which had been a big question. Recently, Ekta Kapoor bid goodbye to the old Komolika before introducing the new one. She shared a video of Urvashi Dholakia, who played Komolika in the original show. She wrote, "A final bye before we bring the new ... to the vamp extraordinare! @urvashidholakia9 that swaaag will b missed!!! Naykaa ( means nakhra in Bengali)." - (sic).

Although Ekta introduced Komolika in a couple of episodes on the show, the face of the actress wasn't revealed. The new Komolika is as hot and stunning as the previous one. We must say that the producer has managed to keep the excitement of the audiences intact regarding the role!

It is being said that the introduction (promo) of Komolika will be a grand one. Recently, Star Plus released a video in which Ekta was seen revealing as to what the fans can expect from this new-age vamp.

Star Plus shared a video and wrote, "Someone is coming to turn Anurag-Prerna's life upside down! #KasautiiZindagiiKay, Mon-Fri at 8pm @ektaravikapoor." - (sic). In the video, the producer reveals how different, strong and unique Komolika is in this season - She calls her as 'khane ka tadka' and 'garnished'.

She also shared a picture on her Instagram story introducing the new Komolika and captioned it as "nikaaaaaa." Many celebrities hinted about Hina Khan playing the role of Komolika. Confirmed reports also suggest that Hina Khan will be playing the role.

Apparently, the actress has also started shooting. She shared a selfie and captioned it as, "Journey starts today". She also shared a video and captioned it as, "New Beginnings."

Recently, Vikas Gupta, in an interview, had also revealed that Hina is the best choice for the role of Komolika.

We are sure that the makers will introduce Komolika in one or two days! Stay locked to this space for the latest updates.

Priyank, Keith-Rochelle & Others Attend Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary's Sangeet/Cocktail Party!