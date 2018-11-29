 »   »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2’s Erica Fernandes Thanks Fans For The Concerns; Says Never Fainted Till Date!

Erica Fernandes is popular among fans, thanks to her show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The actress is currently shooting for Ekta Kapoor's popular show, Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2. The fans are loving her as Prerna and even impressed with her pairing with Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu). But, recently, there were reports that the actress was not keeping well and fainted on the sets just before she was supposed to shoot a scene. Apparently, she rested in her vanity for a while and later got back on set to complete the scene like a thorough professional.

An eyewitness was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Erica was unwell ever since she reached the set. She wanted to finish her work and get back home soon. Erica couldn't take a day off from work because of broadcast issues. However, her health did not support the exertion and she fainted while shooting." But the actress clarified that she never fainted till date!

Erica thanked fans for their concern and revealed that she is unwell but will get well soon! She shared a picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "Thanks for all the concern shown towards me. Means a lot. Just wanted to clarify that, *Touchwood* I have never fainted till date, have just been unwell but I am recovering and will be well soon..." - (sic)

We wish speedy recovery to the actress.

