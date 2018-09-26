 »   »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2: Fans Get Nostalgic; Give Thumbs Up To The Show & Erica-Parth’s Jodi!

Fans Love Parth & Erica’s Chemistry!

Most importantly, the fans liked the new jodi of Erica and Parth and also loved their chemistry! Not just Prerna and Anurag, they loved their families (other characters, especially Anurag's father, who is really funny!). The show is already trending on Twitter. Here's what the tweeples have to say about the show!

Fans’ Comments: Nidhi Prabhu

"#KasautiiZindagiiKay even after 2 decades this show is magic..No1 says love-pain story btr dan @ektaravikapoor.. From Prerna, Anurag to every single character. Perfect fit! Like u said 'pyaar se bada rishta dard ka he'..Dis 1 has more intensity 🙏 u proved it again u r d queen!" - (sic)

Fitoori_kudi

"Wow I actually liked the first episode. I can see the chemistry between parth n Erica but I guess feel lene k liye thoda time lgega 🙈😂 Also the durga pandal was do huge 😰😱 real feel de rha hai 😀 I will give 3/5 #firstDay #KasautiiZindagiiKay #KasautiiZindagiiKay2." - (sic)

Vishal Singh

"#KasautiiZindagiiKay2 @KZK2_ such a amazing show I totally enjoyed all the characters are amazing and very good work by #EricaFernandes & #ParthSamthaan, credit goes to #EktaKapoor 👌" - (sic)

Jassi & Jabra Fan

Jassi: #KasautiiZindagiiKay2 ist epi was amazing @LaghateParth u nailed it as Anurag @IamEJF u looking sweet as Prerna 😍😘. - (sic)

Jabra Fan: First episode was sure a block blaster! What epic start! #Anurag is legit cute😍😂😂 #Prerna is life😍❤️ These two nailing it... @IamEJF @LaghateParth ❤️- (sic)

Chota Namuna

"The first epi of KZK was super dramatic (& so was the precap😂), but Parth & Erica have chemistry for sure!😍 I'm liking them as Anurag & Prerna! I Approve🙌🏽 The instrumentals are giving me nostalgia big time🤧 Lets see how long i stick with the show😂 #KasautiiZindagiiKay2." - (sic)

Dhanam

"The first episode of #KasautiiZindagiiKay2 was awesome 😍😍 @LaghateParth & @IamEJF looks great ❤️❤️ i just love their chemistry #AnuPre #ParthSamthaan #EricaFernandes #Anurag #Prerna." - (sic)

Jaydeep Savaliya

"#KasautiiZindagiiKay looks more promising and interesting serial. it's first episode is just amazing, wanted to know all the character's properly. #EricaFernandes & #parthsamthaan are very good. Keep it up #EktaKapoor 👍 @ektaravikapoor @StarPlus #StarPlus #KasautiiZindagiiKay2." - (sic)