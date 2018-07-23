English
 »   »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2: Fans Say ‘Spare This Horror’ After Ekta Revealed The Promo Of The Show!

    Recently, Ekta Kapoor officially announced the reboot of the epic love saga Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 through a promo. The show features Erica Fernandes as female lead (Prerna)! While a few reports stated that Parth Samthaan will be the male lead (Anurag Basu) of the show, a few confirmed that Shamitabh actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary has been chosen for the role. An official announcement is yet to be made regarding the male lead. It is also being said that Hina Khan will be seen playing Komolika on the show.

    The promo featuring Erica (as Prerna) got mixed responses. Many fans were happy and nostalgic. But there were a few fans, who didn't like the idea of reboot because they felt that nothing can beat the original show, while some of them didn't like the original 'Kasautii' itself. Read the comments!

    $ @Shrddha8

    "WHY ON EARTH IS THERE A REMAKE OF THIS SHOW!!!This show was nothing but a good plot overdosed with ekta drama..and the irony is, years down neither did she change nor did her shows 🙃..#KasautiiZindagiiKay2." - (sic)

    Karan Bhardwaj

    "NOOOOOOO!!! Spare this horror. This show was good only for a year. After that, people were only counting marriages, wives, husbands, children.... #KasautiiZindagiiKay2." - (sic)

    Ishita & Soma

    Ishita Roy: ‏Not again,Anurag getting married 4 times,Prerna got married to Mr Bajaj and at the end a happy ending for the ghosts of Prerna and Anurag😢😢. - (sic)

    Soma8d: Loved the original.... it can't be replaced.... - (sic)

    Harshit Kumar

    ‏"Flop show,,,,,is there a strike of writers in industry,,,,,there are many great Web series on terrific topics being made,,,,& suddenly Ekta ji brings back the show which lasted for 8 loooonnnggggg years,,,,,grow up,,,." - (sic)

    N A Z A Y A R K H A N ⚡ 🌸

    ‏"This has absolutely no comparison wid the original kasauti😂 #Anurag & #Prerna can't be recreated...Their chemistry was just out of this world😍 I still remember watching #KasautiiZindagiiKay it was the first tv show I watched & I believe they were & will always remain special😁" - (sic)

    AdiYa & @hiiamdevd

    AdiYa Deewani 💘: ‏Plzzz kill mee 😂😂🔫🔫🔫 #KasautiiZindagiKay2 gonna ruin my Anurag Prena 😭😭 Old is Gold ❤- (sic)

    @hiiamdevd: Lol is she trying to remake it? Please don't ruin this for us... better bring back the old version of Shweta Tiwari. - (sic)

    Story first published: Monday, July 23, 2018, 18:32 [IST]
