 »   »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2: Fans Say ‘Spare This Horror’ After Ekta Revealed The Promo Of The Show!

$ @Shrddha8

"WHY ON EARTH IS THERE A REMAKE OF THIS SHOW!!!This show was nothing but a good plot overdosed with ekta drama..and the irony is, years down neither did she change nor did her shows 🙃..#KasautiiZindagiiKay2." - (sic)

Karan Bhardwaj

"NOOOOOOO!!! Spare this horror. This show was good only for a year. After that, people were only counting marriages, wives, husbands, children.... #KasautiiZindagiiKay2." - (sic)

Ishita & Soma

Ishita Roy: ‏Not again,Anurag getting married 4 times,Prerna got married to Mr Bajaj and at the end a happy ending for the ghosts of Prerna and Anurag😢😢. - (sic)

Soma8d: Loved the original.... it can't be replaced.... - (sic)

Harshit Kumar

‏"Flop show,,,,,is there a strike of writers in industry,,,,,there are many great Web series on terrific topics being made,,,,& suddenly Ekta ji brings back the show which lasted for 8 loooonnnggggg years,,,,,grow up,,,." - (sic)

N A Z A Y A R K H A N ⚡ 🌸

‏"This has absolutely no comparison wid the original kasauti😂 #Anurag & #Prerna can't be recreated...Their chemistry was just out of this world😍 I still remember watching #KasautiiZindagiiKay it was the first tv show I watched & I believe they were & will always remain special😁" - (sic)

AdiYa & @hiiamdevd

AdiYa Deewani 💘: ‏Plzzz kill mee 😂😂🔫🔫🔫 #KasautiiZindagiKay2 gonna ruin my Anurag Prena 😭😭 Old is Gold ❤- (sic)

@hiiamdevd: Lol is she trying to remake it? Please don't ruin this for us... better bring back the old version of Shweta Tiwari. - (sic)