Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Promo OUT! Erica Looks Beautiful As Prerna; Is Parth Samthaan Playing Anurag?

    Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 is in news ever since it was announced. While Erica Fernandes has been confirmed to play the lead actress, Prerna's (played by Shweta Tiwari in the original) role, the fans are still wondering as to who might play Anurag's (played by Cezzane Khan) character. Recently, there were also reports that Hina Khan has been finalised for the role of Komolika (played by Urvashi Dholakia). But the actress clarified that she has not signed the show yet.

    While the fans are still confused, Ekta Kapoor has surprised them by releasing the first promo of the show!

    Erica Fernandes As Prerna

    In the promo, Erica looks beautiful in black dress and red dupatta. Although the promo is shot just like the original, the recreation of the title song looks fresh! The male lead's face is not shown. Well, we must say that the promo leaves wanting for more.

    Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 First Promo Out

    Erica shared the video and wrote, "And this gives me goosebumps! The nostalgia and the excitement of being a part of THIS SHOW cant be expressed in words. Thankyou mam @ektaravikapoor 🙏🏼 @chloejferns @shreya_nehal. P.S:- as promised .. i shall be back very soon on your tv screens . #kasautiizindagiikay2 #Ejf." - (sic)

    Ekta Surprises Fans

    Ekta too, shared the promo of the show and wrote, "Love never dies!!! When u think it's over it RETURNS ! Here it is KASAUTI ZINDAGI KAY! @starplus @balajitelefilmslimited. - (sic)

    Shweta Tiwari Finds The Title Song Amazing

    Shweta Tiwari, who liked the promo commented, "Wow... Congratulatiions and All the best for new TV saga. Title song looks AMAZING." - (sic)

    Who Will Play Anurag’s Role?

    For Anurag's role, it was said that the actors like Shaheer Sheikh, Kushal Tandon, Barun Sobti, Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Raina and Angad Bedi were approached. While a few reports said that Sharad has been confirmed to play Anurag's role, a few other reports suggested Barun has been locked for the role! Now, Parth's name is doing the rounds.

    Parth Samthaan As Anurag!

    Apparently, Parth Samthaan has been finalised for the role of Anurag Basu on the show. A source was quoted by IE as saying, "Ekta and the team had a tough time finding the perfect Anurag. A lot of actors were in contention but the rebooted show required a young face."

    Parth & Hina To Shoot For Promo Soon!

    The source further added, "After numerous look tests and auditions, the team finally zeroed on Parth. The actor was finalised last night and an official announcement will happen soon. While Erica has already shot for the first teaser, a promo with Hina and Parth will also be released soon."

    Ekta Reveals Who Will Play Anurag’s Role!

    Recently, Ekta took to social media, "None of d names floating can be d lead for kasauti as all r way past their prime !!! It's a reboot of a ‘ young( mid twenties) love story'" She further tweeted, "The lead Anurag cannot b over thirty playing twenty four na?"

    Well, we hope Ekta reveals the cast of the show soon and end the suspense!

    Story first published: Sunday, July 22, 2018, 0:49 [IST]
