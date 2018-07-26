 »   »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2: Not Bindi, But Komolika Aka Hina Khan’s New Trademark Will Be Earrings!

Related Articles
Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 has been in the news ever since it was announced. Recently, Ekta Kapoor revealed the promo of the show and viewers got nostalgic! The original cast of the show wished the new team success in their new endeavour. Although the makers confirmed through the promo that Erica Fernandes will be playing the role of Prerna, the male lead's (Anurag Basu) face has not been revealed yet. A lot of speculations are doing the rounds regarding the remaining cast, especially that of Anurag Basu and Komolika.
Many reports confirm that Hina Khan will be playing the role of Komolika on the show.
Will We Get To Watch Komolika’s Signature Step?
In a recent interview, although Hina didn't confirm she is playing Komolika, she had revealed that the reboot version will be different from the original. When asked whether the reboot version will also have Komolika's signature step twirling her hair, Hina said, "No."
KZK 2 Will Be Different!
She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "That's not going to be there and if at all it's going to happen, it is definitely going to be different than what you saw earlier. You see it's a reboot version, so it can't be the same."
Komolika’s New Trademark
It has to be recalled that Komolika's bindis had set a trend in the past. Now, in the reboot version it is being said that Komolika's new trademark will be her ‘range of earrings'!
Hina’s Photoshoot Will Be Done Soon
A source was quoted by Bollywood Life as saying, "A photoshoot will be done soon for Hina. The makers are planning a separate promo for her as well."
Hina Will Be Making An Impression With Her Range Of Earrings!
"In the old version, people went gaga over Urvashi's bindi's. This time there will be a new fashion accessory. Hina will be making an impression with her range of earrings on the show. Her styling will be very classy and sophisticated."
Well, post her Bigg Boss stint, Hina has been making amazing style statements. We are sure that in this show too, she will set a new trend with her new style! Do you agree with us? Hit the comment box to share your views.
