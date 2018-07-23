 »   »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2: Not Parth Samthaan, But Abhimanyu Chaudhary To Play Anurag!

Ekta Kapoor's show, Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 has been hitting headlines for every reason be it cast or the promo song. Recently, promo of the show was released and it looks refreshing! Many fans loved the promo. In the promo, Erica Fernandes was seen as Prerna, but the lead actor's (Anurag) was not revealed. Many names - Shaheer Sheikh, Barun Sobti, Sharad Malhotra and Angad Bedi were doing the rounds for Anurag's role.

But recently, Parth Samthaan's name was confirmed to play Anurag's role on the show. It was said that soon Parth and Hina would shoot for the promo! But, according to Tellychakkar's report, it's not Parth, but Shamitabh fame actor, Abhimanyu Chaudhary will be playing the role of Anurag on the show!

The model and aspiring actor, Abhimanyu shared the promo of the show and wrote, "Looking forward... @ektaravikapoor @balajitelefilmslimited @starplus #actor #actorslife #kasautizindagiki #passion #balajitelefilms." - (sic)

Well, looks like the actor has started shooting as well. A few minutes ago the actor shared a picture in which he was seen in a black shirt. He wrote, "Looking forward..." - (sic)

A few days ago, Ekta Kapoor made a series of tweets, "None of d names floating can be d lead for kasauti as all r way past their prime !!! It's a reboot of a ' young( mid twenties) love story'." - (sic). She further wrote, "The lead Anurag cannot b over thirty playing twenty four na?" - (sic).

Meanwhile, although Hina has revealed that she hasn't signed the show, it is being said that the actress will be playing the role of Komolika (played by Urvashi Dholakia in the original).

Apparently, Kasauti has always been special for Ekta. Since the producer is rebooting it, she is keeping a close watch on all developments. It is being said that the channel is also betting on the show to garner some ratings for it.

