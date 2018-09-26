 »   »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Screening: Vikas Gupta Surprises Parth & Erica In A Sweetest Way! (PICS)

Related Articles
The reboot version of epic love saga Kasautii Zindagi Kay was premiered yesterday (September 25, 2018). To celebrate the same, Ekta Kapoor had invited a bunch of friends and close associates from the industry for the bash. The screening cum party was held at Westin Hotel, Goregaon. Apart from Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee, Sahil Anand, other actors - Abhishek Kapur, Anjum Faikh, Krishna Mukherjee graced the screening. After the screening the gang headed to Barrel & Co. in Andheri, for some mid-night fun.
The ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta, who is close to Ekta Kapoor and is friend to Parth, made it memorable for the actors! While the gang was enjoying the party, suddenly, the title track of their show Kasautii was played on the screen and both Parth and Erica, couldn't stop smiling! Check out the screening and the party pictures.
Vikas Gupta Brings Smile On Parth & Erica’s Faces!
Vikas shared a video and wrote, "Both Anurag and Prerna couldn't stop smiling , when the entire Club stopped and surprised them with #kasautizindagiki song and video . Surprises mein to Maharath Haasil hai humein 🤪🤪 @iam_ejf you are a revelation . @poojabanerjeee @sahilanandofficial #Subhavi what an amazingly Mad night." - (sic)
Party Night!
"Thankyou @experiencebarrel for allowing this surprise on a Party night . From th screening till the end , one person we all kept looking for from the cast , crew to all of us who came back to see it was you @ektaravikapoor Maam . Your entire family was there . So missed you ❤️ #Balaji #FamilyIchose #alwaysthere." - (sic)
Erica At KZK Screening
Erica shared a few pictures snapped with her co-actors and friends from the screening/party and wrote, "At the screening of #kasautiizindagiikay last evening. Linen saree - kunbi handloom sarees (kolkata)." - (sic)
Parth Samthaan
Parth shared a few pictures snapped with his friends and family and a video and wrote, "Happiness is this............#aboutlastnight #kasautiiscreening #family #friends." - (sic)
Pooja Banerjee With Her KZK Co-actors!
Pooja Banerjee too shared a few pictures on her Instagram story. In this picture, the actress is seen posing with Erica, Parth, Vikas and Sahil Anand. - (sic)
Abhishek Kapur At KZK Screening
Abhishek Kapur shared a few picutures from the screening and wrote, "Kasauti Zindagi Ki is back with a bang ! Had a great time at the screening of the show last night . All the best @ektaravikapoor Maam and the entire cast and crew of the show ❤️🙏🏻✌️🤗 #AboutLastnight #KasautiZindagiKi #StarPlus." - (sic)
Krishna Mukherjee At Kasautii Screening
Krishna Mukherjee shared a picture and wrote, "#Bhalobaashaa #pyar #love #kasautiizindagiikay2 @ektaravikapoor All the best 😘😘." - (sic)
