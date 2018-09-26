 »   »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Screening: Vikas Gupta Surprises Parth & Erica In A Sweetest Way! (PICS)

Vikas Gupta Brings Smile On Parth & Erica’s Faces!

Vikas shared a video and wrote, "Both Anurag and Prerna couldn't stop smiling , when the entire Club stopped and surprised them with #kasautizindagiki song and video . Surprises mein to Maharath Haasil hai humein 🤪🤪 @iam_ejf you are a revelation . @poojabanerjeee @sahilanandofficial #Subhavi what an amazingly Mad night." - (sic)

Party Night!

"Thankyou @experiencebarrel for allowing this surprise on a Party night . From th screening till the end , one person we all kept looking for from the cast , crew to all of us who came back to see it was you @ektaravikapoor Maam . Your entire family was there . So missed you ❤️ #Balaji #FamilyIchose #alwaysthere." - (sic)

Erica At KZK Screening

Erica shared a few pictures snapped with her co-actors and friends from the screening/party and wrote, "At the screening of #kasautiizindagiikay last evening. Linen saree - kunbi handloom sarees (kolkata)." - (sic)

Parth Samthaan

Parth shared a few pictures snapped with his friends and family and a video and wrote, "Happiness is this............#aboutlastnight #kasautiiscreening #family #friends." - (sic)

Pooja Banerjee With Her KZK Co-actors!

Pooja Banerjee too shared a few pictures on her Instagram story. In this picture, the actress is seen posing with Erica, Parth, Vikas and Sahil Anand. - (sic)

Abhishek Kapur At KZK Screening

Abhishek Kapur shared a few picutures from the screening and wrote, "Kasauti Zindagi Ki is back with a bang ! Had a great time at the screening of the show last night . All the best @ektaravikapoor Maam and the entire cast and crew of the show ❤️🙏🏻✌️🤗 #AboutLastnight #KasautiZindagiKi #StarPlus." - (sic)

Krishna Mukherjee At Kasautii Screening

Krishna Mukherjee shared a picture and wrote, "#Bhalobaashaa #pyar #love #kasautiizindagiikay2 @ektaravikapoor All the best 😘😘." - (sic)