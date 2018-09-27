 »   »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Spoiler: Anurag & Prerna To Get Closer Because Of Mohini’s Brother!

Ekta Kapoor's reboot version of the epic love saga Kasautii Zindagi Kay had a grand premiere a couple of days ago! Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes have stepped into the shoes of Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari, as Anurag and Prerna. The viewers are loving the show, especially Parth and Erica's chemistry and they want to watch them more! In the previous episode, we saw Prerna ignoring Anurag, who is the heartthrob of the collage. Both of them consider each other as good friends. They, along with their families, are seen in Durga Pujo.

But Prerna gets into trouble as the pandal catches a massive fire! Anurag saves Prerna's life and both of them save Durga maa's idol from the fire. Post this incident, both of their friends tease each other, but Prerna and Anurag remain unaffected. Prerna says that Anurag can never be her love, as he is not her type! But in the upcoming episodes, Prerna and Anurag will be seen getting closer!

Apparently, Mohini's brother will be seen misbehaving with Prerna. She tries to avoid him, but he continues behaving badly with her. In the upcoming episode, he will make her wear a chunari and misbehave in front of their families, who do not notice it as they are busy with something else!

Fortunately, Anurag watches this and comes to her rescue. Anurag gets upset. He will be seen fighting and taking a stand for Prerna! This incident brings Prerna and Anurag closer. We assume that Prerna will start thinking about Anurag and will have a soft corner for him, which eventually turns into love!

As the viewers are aware, Anurag's mother Mohini is a stereotypical wealthy woman who looks down upon people a lot. She doesn't like Prerna or her family, although her husband Moloy respects them and feels that they have achieved so much because of Prerna's father (Mahesh Sharma)! So, there is a possibility of Mohini supporting her brother and accusing Prerna of lying.

But, Mohini may get irked, as Anurag supports Prerna. She might plan to keep Prerna away from Anurag!

