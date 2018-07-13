 »   »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Hina Khan To Play Komolika!

Related Articles
Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 is in news since the time Ekta Kapoor announced that she is all set to reboot an old epic saga! Speculations have been rife over the actors who would play the role of iconic characters of Anurag, Prerna and Komolika. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress, Erica Fernandes, has been finalised to play the role of Prerna and she has even started shooting for the promo! Several names were floating around for the male lead, Anurag Basu's role and for the main antagonist, Komolika's role!
Recently, there were reports that actors - Shaheer Sheikh, Barun Sobti, Mohit Raina, Sharad Malhotra and Angad Bedi have been approached to play Anurag's role.
Who Will Play Komolika’s Role?
Also, for Komolika's role, the Ishqbaaz actress, Ishqbaaz actress, Reyhna Malhotra and Ek Mayavi Prem Gatha -Chandrakanta actress, Madhurima Tuli have been approached.
Ekta Clarifies…
Recently, Ekta Kapoor had admitted that it would be difficult to find a replacement for Urvashi Dholakia, who made the character much popular. She took to social media to clarify that she (without revealing the name) has ‘approached only one person and she is the ONLY CHOICE'.
Hina Khan To Play Komolika!
But looks like the confusion is not yet cleared, as a BT report suggests that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress and Bigg Boss 11 finalist, Hina Khan has been approached for the show!
YRKKH Actress Is Expected To Sign The Show Soon!
A source was quoted by BT as saying, "Talks have reached an advanced stage and the makers are keen on roping in Hina for the part. She is expected to sign on the dotted line soon."
Hina’s Other Projects
Well, this show will mark the actress' return to fiction after two years! Currently, the actress is busy promoting her Punjabi music video ‘Bhasoodi'. The song will be releasing on July 17, 2018. The actress will also be seen in a web-series ‘Smart Phone' that will also star Kunal Roy Kapoor.
