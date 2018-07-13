 »   »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Hina Khan To Play Komolika!

Who Will Play Komolika’s Role?

Also, for Komolika's role, the Ishqbaaz actress, Ishqbaaz actress, Reyhna Malhotra and Ek Mayavi Prem Gatha -Chandrakanta actress, Madhurima Tuli have been approached.

Ekta Clarifies…

Recently, Ekta Kapoor had admitted that it would be difficult to find a replacement for Urvashi Dholakia, who made the character much popular. She took to social media to clarify that she (without revealing the name) has ‘approached only one person and she is the ONLY CHOICE'.

Hina Khan To Play Komolika!

But looks like the confusion is not yet cleared, as a BT report suggests that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress and Bigg Boss 11 finalist, Hina Khan has been approached for the show!

YRKKH Actress Is Expected To Sign The Show Soon!

A source was quoted by BT as saying, "Talks have reached an advanced stage and the makers are keen on roping in Hina for the part. She is expected to sign on the dotted line soon."

Hina’s Other Projects

Well, this show will mark the actress' return to fiction after two years! Currently, the actress is busy promoting her Punjabi music video ‘Bhasoodi'. The song will be releasing on July 17, 2018. The actress will also be seen in a web-series ‘Smart Phone' that will also star Kunal Roy Kapoor.