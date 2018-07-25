English
 »   »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay’s Anurag Basu Aka Cezanne Khan Says The Show Gave Him Everything!

Kasautii Zindagi Kay’s Anurag Basu Aka Cezanne Khan Says The Show Gave Him Everything!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Ekta Kapoor is rebooting the old epic love saga, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, which has been the talk of the town. Erica Fernandes will be seen playing Shweta Tiwari's (Prerna) role, while Anurag Basu's role (played by Cezanne Khan in the original) has been kept as a secret! There have been reports that Hina Khan has been locked to play Urvashi Dholakia's (Komolika) role. Recently, Ekta Kapoor revealed the first look of the much-awaited show, Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2. The actors from the original show had reacted to the reboot of the show. They also wished the new team.

    In an interview to HT, Cezanne Khan talked about Kasautii Zindagi Kay and its reboot. He also revealed why he has been missing from Indian Television for long! Keep reading!

    ‘The Show Gave Me Everything’

    Cezanne Khan says he is ‘happy and thrilled' about the reboot of his show! He adds that the idea of rebooting an old show is ‘refreshing and amazing'. The actor was quoted by HT as saying, "I can never forget the show that gave me everything - popularity, success, name and fame."

    ‘Everything I Have Today Is Because Of KZK’

    The actor adds, "I really enjoyed being on the show and playing the role of Anurag Basu on KZK. The show rocked and how. Everything I have today is because of it. KZK was always in the top 10 shows on the ratings chart." (Image Source: Facebook)

    Cezanne Wishes KZK 2 Team

    "Though, I didn't get much time to watch the serial myself as I was shooting non-stop, from the 1400-plus episodes, I must have seen some 20 episodes because I was dubbing for the scenes in them. I wish the team all the luck for the reboot." (Image Source: Facebook)

    The Actor Is Not In Touch With Shweta & Uravashi

    Cezanne says that he is not in touch with his co-actors, Shweta Tiwari and Urvashi Dholakia but has been in contact with Deepak Qazir and Ankur Nayyar who were part of KZK.

    KZK Actor Remain Connected With Industry Folks On FB!

    The actor says, "I am not in touch with anybody personally but I do remain connected with many industry folks on Facebook. I do bump into some familiar faces on and off too."

    Why Cezanne Wasn’t Seen On Indian TV?

    Cezanne was seen on two shows apart from KZK which were - Ek Ladki Anjaani Si and Seeta Aur Geeta. After which he was not seen on Indian television. He was part of Pakistani shows that were filmed in Dubai in the interim. When asked as to why he was away from Indian television, the actor told the leading daily, "I want to work but I need to find something worth it. I don't want to take on a show for the sake of it." (Image Source: Facebook)

    The Actor Is Not Conformable Doing Reality Shows

    He further added, "I want to enjoy the work that I do and once you take up a project, like a daily soap, you end up living on the set. So, it has to be something which gives me satisfaction and fun. For me, money has never played an important role in considering a project but the role and the project. I get offers for reality shows but I am not comfortable doing them. I would rather do a daily soap." (Image Source: Facebook)

    Kumkum Bhagya: Vishal Singh, Yuvika Choudhary & Rhea Sharma To Recreate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Scene!

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 0:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue