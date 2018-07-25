 »   »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay’s Anurag Basu Aka Cezanne Khan Says The Show Gave Him Everything!

‘The Show Gave Me Everything’

Cezanne Khan says he is ‘happy and thrilled' about the reboot of his show! He adds that the idea of rebooting an old show is ‘refreshing and amazing'. The actor was quoted by HT as saying, "I can never forget the show that gave me everything - popularity, success, name and fame."

‘Everything I Have Today Is Because Of KZK’

The actor adds, "I really enjoyed being on the show and playing the role of Anurag Basu on KZK. The show rocked and how. Everything I have today is because of it. KZK was always in the top 10 shows on the ratings chart." (Image Source: Facebook)

Cezanne Wishes KZK 2 Team

"Though, I didn't get much time to watch the serial myself as I was shooting non-stop, from the 1400-plus episodes, I must have seen some 20 episodes because I was dubbing for the scenes in them. I wish the team all the luck for the reboot." (Image Source: Facebook)

The Actor Is Not In Touch With Shweta & Uravashi

Cezanne says that he is not in touch with his co-actors, Shweta Tiwari and Urvashi Dholakia but has been in contact with Deepak Qazir and Ankur Nayyar who were part of KZK.

KZK Actor Remain Connected With Industry Folks On FB!

The actor says, "I am not in touch with anybody personally but I do remain connected with many industry folks on Facebook. I do bump into some familiar faces on and off too."

Why Cezanne Wasn’t Seen On Indian TV?

Cezanne was seen on two shows apart from KZK which were - Ek Ladki Anjaani Si and Seeta Aur Geeta. After which he was not seen on Indian television. He was part of Pakistani shows that were filmed in Dubai in the interim. When asked as to why he was away from Indian television, the actor told the leading daily, "I want to work but I need to find something worth it. I don't want to take on a show for the sake of it." (Image Source: Facebook)

The Actor Is Not Conformable Doing Reality Shows

He further added, "I want to enjoy the work that I do and once you take up a project, like a daily soap, you end up living on the set. So, it has to be something which gives me satisfaction and fun. For me, money has never played an important role in considering a project but the role and the project. I get offers for reality shows but I am not comfortable doing them. I would rather do a daily soap." (Image Source: Facebook)