 »   »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot: Erica Fernandes To Shoot A Special Video, Shaheer Sheikh Approached!

Ekta Kapoor surprised her fans by dropping a hint that she is planning to remake 18 years old love saga! Many of them started guessing that it is her iconic show, Kasautii Zindagi Kay - the show that starred iconic jodi - Prerna and Anurag (Shweta Tiwari and Cezzane Khan). The show also starred Ronit Roy and Hiten Tejwani (Cezzane was replaced by Hiten) in the lead roles. The show was launched in 2001 and ended in 2008.
Now, it is being said that in reboot version of the show, Erica Fernandes will be seen playing the lead actress (reprising the role of Shweta Tiwari).
Erica & Shaheer In Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot
It is also being said that Erica's Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi co-star Shaheer Sheikh has also been approached for the show, as their chemistry was loved by the viewers.
Erica To Shoot For A Special Video
A source was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "Erica came on board a while ago and is slated to shoot a video for the announcement soon. Talks have been on with her Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi co-star Shaheer Sheikh to join in as the male lead."
The Show To Air In August On Star Plus!
The source further added, "The show will go on air in August on Star Plus and work on creating the grand sets for the show has begun." Recently, Ekta Kapoor also met the channel!
Ekta Meets Star Plus Team
Ekta tweeted, "So met @StarPlus team yest !emo moment for me!! About to announce a ‘ remake' of a old epic saga!let d ride of nostalgia begin JAI MATA DI." - (sic). Well, we assume that she is talking about KZM reboot!
Shaheer In Mughal-E-Azam
Meanwhile, there are reports that Shaheer Sheikh will be seen in Anirudh Pathak (of Prithvi Vallabh fame) historical drama based on Mughal-E-Azam. Apparently, he will be seen playing the role of Salim.
Erica & Shaheer
Recently, the actor met his co-actress, Erica Fernandes. Both of them shared the picture on their social networking sites! Well, is Shaheer planning to join KZK team? What about his other show Mughal-E-Azam?
Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.
