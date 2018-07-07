 »   »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot: Erica Fernandes To Shoot A Special Video, Shaheer Sheikh Approached!

Erica & Shaheer In Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot

It is also being said that Erica's Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi co-star Shaheer Sheikh has also been approached for the show, as their chemistry was loved by the viewers.

Erica To Shoot For A Special Video

A source was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "Erica came on board a while ago and is slated to shoot a video for the announcement soon. Talks have been on with her Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi co-star Shaheer Sheikh to join in as the male lead."

The Show To Air In August On Star Plus!

The source further added, "The show will go on air in August on Star Plus and work on creating the grand sets for the show has begun." Recently, Ekta Kapoor also met the channel!

Ekta Meets Star Plus Team

Ekta tweeted, "So met @StarPlus team yest !emo moment for me!! About to announce a ‘ remake' of a old epic saga!let d ride of nostalgia begin JAI MATA DI." - (sic). Well, we assume that she is talking about KZM reboot!

Shaheer In Mughal-E-Azam

Meanwhile, there are reports that Shaheer Sheikh will be seen in Anirudh Pathak (of Prithvi Vallabh fame) historical drama based on Mughal-E-Azam. Apparently, he will be seen playing the role of Salim.

Erica & Shaheer

Recently, the actor met his co-actress, Erica Fernandes. Both of them shared the picture on their social networking sites! Well, is Shaheer planning to join KZK team? What about his other show Mughal-E-Azam?