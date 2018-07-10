 »   »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot: Mohit Raina & Angad Bedi Considered For Ekta Kapoor’s Show!

Erica Fernandes As Prerna!

It was said that Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress, Erica Fernandes would reprise the role of Shweta Tiwari (Prerna). But the actress had denied the reports.

Shaheer Sheikh Approached For Anurag’s Role!

According to the latest report, Erica has been finalised for the show and she might shoot a special video for the announcement of the show! It was also said that her Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi co-actor Shaheer Sheikh has been approached for the show.

Angad Bedi & Mohit Raina Considered For Anurag’s Role

Since Erica and Shaheer's chemistry was loved by the viewers, the makers were keen on roping in the actor. But now it is being said that Angad Bedi and Mohit Raina are being considered for Anurag's role!

Anurag’s Character

A source was quoted by DNA as saying, "Several actors have already given look tests, but Ekta wants somebody who will match the traits of Anurag. The hero has to be a little khadoos, a workaholic and a man who is stuck between two women."

Who Will Play Anurag’s Role?

The source further added, "There was talk of Shaheer Sheikh doing the role, but he is not in the reckoning. Ekta has two actors in mind, Angad Bedi and Mohit Raina, but is yet to take a final call. Nonetheless, she will decide soon as the shoot is scheduled to begin in two weeks."

Erica Starts Shooting

According to the latest report, Erica has started shooting for the promo of the show. A few pictures have been doing the rounds on social media in which Erica was spotted shooting for the special introduction video for the show.