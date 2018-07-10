 »   »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot: Mohit Raina & Angad Bedi Considered For Ekta Kapoor’s Show!

Related Articles
- Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot: Erica Fernandes To Shoot A Special Video, Shaheer Sheikh Approached!
- Ekta Kapoor Is Back To Basics, Announces A Family Soap That Will Be Aired On Sony TV!
- Ekta Kapoor Honoured With FLO Icon Award At FICCI; Trending On Twitter
- Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Erica Fernandes To Play Lead In Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spin-off!
- Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Shaheer Sheikh & Erica Fernandes Reunite!
- After Barkha Sengupta’s Refusal, Gurdeep Kohli Roped In To Play Shaheer Sheikh’s On-screen Mother!
- Shaheer Sheikh Spotted With Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya Team, Is He Doing The Film?
- Is Ishqbaaz’s Reyhna Malhotra Playing Komolika In Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2?
- Are Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Shaheer Sheikh & Erica Fernandes Part Of Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2?
- Good News! Shaheer Sheikh To Play An Intense Lover In Yash’s New Show!
- Here’s How Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani, Jennifer, Bharti-Harsh & Other TV Actors Celebrated Christmas!
- SHOCKING! Was Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Shaheer Sheikh Cheating On Erica Fernandes?
Kasautii Zindagi Kay is one of the iconic shows which ran for seven long years. It was the third longest running Indian series after Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki. The show starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan (later replaced by Hiten Tejwani), Urvashi Dolakia and Ronit Roy in the lead roles. Ekta Kapoor surprised her fans by dropping a hint that she is planning to remake 18-year-old love story, and many guessed it to be Kasautii Zindagi Kay!
Kasautii Zindagi Kay reboot is in the news since the time it was announced. The makers are busy finding right replacements for the iconic characters Prerna and Anurag, played by Shweta and Cezzane.
Erica Fernandes As Prerna!
It was said that Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress, Erica Fernandes would reprise the role of Shweta Tiwari (Prerna). But the actress had denied the reports.
Shaheer Sheikh Approached For Anurag’s Role!
According to the latest report, Erica has been finalised for the show and she might shoot a special video for the announcement of the show! It was also said that her Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi co-actor Shaheer Sheikh has been approached for the show.
Angad Bedi & Mohit Raina Considered For Anurag’s Role
Since Erica and Shaheer's chemistry was loved by the viewers, the makers were keen on roping in the actor. But now it is being said that Angad Bedi and Mohit Raina are being considered for Anurag's role!
Anurag’s Character
A source was quoted by DNA as saying, "Several actors have already given look tests, but Ekta wants somebody who will match the traits of Anurag. The hero has to be a little khadoos, a workaholic and a man who is stuck between two women."
Who Will Play Anurag’s Role?
The source further added, "There was talk of Shaheer Sheikh doing the role, but he is not in the reckoning. Ekta has two actors in mind, Angad Bedi and Mohit Raina, but is yet to take a final call. Nonetheless, she will decide soon as the shoot is scheduled to begin in two weeks."
Erica Starts Shooting
According to the latest report, Erica has started shooting for the promo of the show. A few pictures have been doing the rounds on social media in which Erica was spotted shooting for the special introduction video for the show.
Finally !!!! It's confirmed 😄😃😍💃@iam_ejf welcome back :p Back to work Teaser being shot for #KZK2 promo will be out soon 😁 #EricaFernandes #ericajfernandes #kasautiizindagiikay2 #yayyy #excited #loveandrespect #ejf_squad
A post shared by 👑Erica Jennifer Fernandes 💫🌟 (@ejf_squad) on Jul 8, 2018 at 1:27am PDT
Well, let's see who will be roped in for Anurag's role!
TMKOC's Dilip Joshi Says Kavi Kumar Azad Was Laughing Buddha On The Set; Will Truly Be Missed!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.