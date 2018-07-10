English
Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot: Mohit Raina & Angad Bedi Considered For Ekta Kapoor's Show!

    Kasautii Zindagi Kay is one of the iconic shows which ran for seven long years. It was the third longest running Indian series after Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki. The show starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan (later replaced by Hiten Tejwani), Urvashi Dolakia and Ronit Roy in the lead roles. Ekta Kapoor surprised her fans by dropping a hint that she is planning to remake 18-year-old love story, and many guessed it to be Kasautii Zindagi Kay!

    Kasautii Zindagi Kay reboot is in the news since the time it was announced. The makers are busy finding right replacements for the iconic characters Prerna and Anurag, played by Shweta and Cezzane.

    Erica Fernandes As Prerna!

    It was said that Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress, Erica Fernandes would reprise the role of Shweta Tiwari (Prerna). But the actress had denied the reports.

    Shaheer Sheikh Approached For Anurag’s Role!

    According to the latest report, Erica has been finalised for the show and she might shoot a special video for the announcement of the show! It was also said that her Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi co-actor Shaheer Sheikh has been approached for the show.

    Angad Bedi & Mohit Raina Considered For Anurag’s Role

    Since Erica and Shaheer's chemistry was loved by the viewers, the makers were keen on roping in the actor. But now it is being said that Angad Bedi and Mohit Raina are being considered for Anurag's role!

    Anurag’s Character

    A source was quoted by DNA as saying, "Several actors have already given look tests, but Ekta wants somebody who will match the traits of Anurag. The hero has to be a little khadoos, a workaholic and a man who is stuck between two women."

    Who Will Play Anurag’s Role?

    The source further added, "There was talk of Shaheer Sheikh doing the role, but he is not in the reckoning. Ekta has two actors in mind, Angad Bedi and Mohit Raina, but is yet to take a final call. Nonetheless, she will decide soon as the shoot is scheduled to begin in two weeks."

    Erica Starts Shooting

    According to the latest report, Erica has started shooting for the promo of the show. A few pictures have been doing the rounds on social media in which Erica was spotted shooting for the special introduction video for the show.

    Finally !!!! It's confirmed 😄😃😍💃@iam_ejf welcome back :p Back to work Teaser being shot for #KZK2 promo will be out soon 😁 #EricaFernandes #ericajfernandes #kasautiizindagiikay2 #yayyy #excited #loveandrespect #ejf_squad

    A post shared by 👑Erica Jennifer Fernandes 💫🌟 (@ejf_squad) on Jul 8, 2018 at 1:27am PDT

    Well, let's see who will be roped in for Anurag's role!

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 11:26 [IST]
