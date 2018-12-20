 »   »   »  Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Hina Khan Aka Komolika Is Back To Create Havoc In Prerna-Anurag’s Lives!

Kasautii Latest Update: Madhuri Escapes With Naveen

Madhuri, who is madly in love with Naveen, scares the family members showing a knife and escapes with him. Anurag along with all male members of the family go in search of Naveen. Meanwhile, Prerna's mom and Anurag's mom get into major argument. They blame each other for that situation.

Kasautii Pre-cap: Nivedita Warns Mohini

In the precap, Nivedita is seen warning Mohini that Prerna has played her game and will soon snatch Anurag away from them. Although Mohini ignores her words, she starts worrying. Well, we assume that it is then Mohini decides to separate Anurag and Prerna and get him married to Komolika!

Komolika Is Back!

Just when the viewers thought Naveen's chapter is closed and the route for Anurag and Prerna's love track is clear, Anurag's mom and Komolika come their way as new hurdles!

New Promo: Prerna Can Go To Any Extent To Protect Her Family

The makers have released a new promo featuring Komolika! Yes, Hina Khan aka Komolika is back to create havoc in Anurag and Prerna's lives. In the promo, Prerna tells that she is extremely protective about her family and would go to any extent to protect them from their enemies.

Komolika Challenges Prerna

Just then Komolika enters laughing at Prerna. Komolika threatens her that she will destroy them all. She also warns Prerna that she has done a biggest mistake by challenging her. She adds her that her family's bad time has now started!

Hina Rocks As Komolika

Hina as Komolika looks stunning in the new promo. She is seen in her usual oxidised trendy jewellery and an orange outfit. She looks stylish and the promo seems to be interesting.

Hina Was Missing From The Show For This Reason

It has to be recalled that Hina was missing from the show from a long time. She was busy with her previous commitment - shooting for a movie. Now that her film shoot is completed, she had resumed Kasautii shooting.

The Actress Is Back As Her Film’s Shoot Is Over!

Earlier, the actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "I had prior commitments and the production house was informed about it before I was even signed on to play Komolika. Since the show hasn't even completed six months, the makers didn't want my track to start and then disappear for a bit. I will start shooting for the show immediately after my film's shoot."