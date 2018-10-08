 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif Is Ready To Host Bigg Boss 12 With Salman Khan Only If Their Pay Is Equal!

Salman Says Katrina Must Have Spread The Rumours Herself!

During media interaction, Salman was asked regarding the same. Well, his reply will definitely make you laugh! He said, "Katrina must have spread those rumours herself."

“What’s Your Price Is My Price!”

He further added, "She was asking me that this time it is Jodis? I said, ‘yes'. She said, ‘Then I should do it and when I asked why? She said, you do your impromptu thing and I will follow and stick to the script. When I asked her price for this? She said, ‘We will keep it equal, what's your price is my price!'"

Bigg Boss 12 Contestants List

The reality show will be aired on September 16, 2018. The makers haven't revealed the final list of the contestants yet and the speculations around the probable contestants' list are still doing the rounds! The makers surprised fans by introducing Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa as the first jodi of the show. While Vibha and Puru Chibbar denied getting any call from the Bigg Boss 12 team, it is being said that Tina Dutta and Sreesanth were approached for the show too.

Celebrities Who Might Enter The House For Sure!

It is being said that Dipika Kakar and Karanvir Bohra will enter the house without their partners Shoaib Ibrahim and Teejay Sidhu. Apart from the above mentioned names, it is being said that Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Ssumier Pasricha, Shaleen Bhanot and Scarlett Rose will be entering the house.