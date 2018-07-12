 »   »   »  TMKOC Actor Kavi Kumar Azad’s Doctor Who Saved Him Eight Years Ago Reveals SHOCKING Details!

Kavi Kumar Azad’s Doctor Reveals SHOCKING Details!

The doctor, who operated him eight years ago, calls him a ‘sweet chap'! He recalled Kavi's last visit (eight years ago), "He was extremely obese. Actually, he was brought to me almost dead."

The Doctor Had Advised Him Bariatric Surgery

The doctor further told the entertainment portal, "He had collapsed on the sets, but before collapsing he had told the people around him, 'Take me to Dr Muffi'. He had come to me a couple of times before that. I had advised him bariatric surgery, but he never returned to get it done."

Kavi Was 265Kg Before!

He had revealed that Kavi was 265 kg then and was put on ventilator for 10 days. He added, "I couldn't take him off the ventilator because he was so big that he couldn't breathe properly. After few days, he was fine and had reduced to 140 kg. He went back on the sets and resumed his normal life."

The Actor Wanted To Remain Fat!

The doctor adds that he had advised him another surgery which would have brought him down to about 90 kg, but Kavi didn't agree! When asked as to why Kavi didn't get the second surgery, the doctor said, "He (Kavi) said, ‘I have to remain fat, so that I continue to look fat on screen. He said he won't get work if he becomes thin'."

‘If I Lose Weight, I Won’t Get Work!’

When the doctor suggested that he could use padding on his body when he faces the camera, Kavi told the doctor, ‘How will I pad up my face? If I reduce, I will lose weight on face too. And then, I won't get work.' In fact, I met him beech mein once and realised that he put on 20 kg back. I think he had become 160 kg. Again I warned him, but his argument was the same despite telling him that ‘the last thing I want to hear is that you have again gone down that way'."

The Doctor Reveals

When asked whether he was scared of losing TMKOC, the doctor said, "That I don't know. He just told me that he won't get work if he does not remain fat. He said he was not handsome to get a role. He added that he will have to remain fat to earn his livelihood. I even called him a couple of times. He used to pick up my call and only say, ‘Aaunga, aaunga'. After that, we lost contact."

Kavi Would Have Been Alive If He Had Undergone Another Surgery?

When asked whether the doctor feels he would have been alive if he had undergone the second surgery, the doctor told the entertainment portal, "That I don't know. As doctors, we can only believe that 'yes, it might have happened'."