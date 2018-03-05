 »   »   » Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai Promo Out: Why You Should NOT MISS Ronit, Mona & Gurdeep’s New Web Series?

After hits like Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat (two seasons), Haq Se and The Test Case, Ekta Kapoor is back with another web series, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai on ALT Balaji. This time, she has got the amazing actors, Ronit Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli, together.
The promo of the show was recently released. The producer and the actors have shared them on their social networking sites. Here's why you must not miss to watch this show.
Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai Story
The plot is all about a 40-year-old man (played by Ronit Roy) who is married to Gurdeep Kohli and has two teenage daughters (Pooja Banerjee plays Ronit's daughter). Ronit is facing compatibility issues with his wife, finds love in other woman, Ananya Mehra (played by Mona Singh).
Reason 1: The Plot
If we are to go by the promo, the plot has been dealt in a mature way, which makes it unique from other shows that deals with the topic - extramarital affairs.
Reason 2: The Chemistry
The chemistry between Mona Singh and Ronit Roy is refreshing. Their fresh pairing makes the show more interesting and a must watch!
Reason 3: The Cast
The coming together of brilliant actors like Ronit Roy, Gurdeep Kohli and Mona Singh is another reason that we can't miss the show. The show also stars Pooja Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai and interestingly, Neena Gupta is also associated with the show. Apparently, Neena is making a comeback as a writer with this show!
Ekta Kapoor
Well, who can narrate the story in a better way than Ekta Kapoor herself! The actress shared the trailer in three parts and wrote, "My most fav show's promo in parts on instagram ! Wat happens when a woman falls in love with a man who says his marriage is over ! Is she the other woman just because she chose love over right n wrongs ! #kehnekohumsafarhai @monajsingh pArt one." - (Sic)
Ekta’s New Web series
Sharing another part of the video, Ekta wrote, "When a man at 40 falls in love is it a mid life crisis or a discovery of ones self( it can happen to men also u know;))...#kehnekohumsafarhain part2 @ronitboseroy." - (Sic)
Ronit, Mona & Gurdeep’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai
Ekta further writes, "Men get sexier with age ( so they say) the greys the success adds to the charm...but wat about their wives who were conditioned by society to ‘support' the husbands dream! Wat happens to her when d man wants to move on? A show that's questions but doesn't have the answers #kehnekohumsafarhain part 3! @gurdippunjj." - (Sic)
Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain
Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is already trending on Twitter. The fans and celebrities are already impressed with the promo of the show.
#Repost @altbalaji with @get_repost ・・・ When a man in his early 40’s decides to change the course of his life, is it a midlife crisis or a realization of what the heart truly desires? #KehneKoHumsafarHain will raise questions, which don’t always have an answer. Watch the trailer now! #ALTBalajiOriginal . . . @ektaravikapoor @ronitboseroy @monajsingh @gurdippunjj @poojabanerjeee @manraj_sin @palakjain786
A post shared by Ronit Bose Roy (@ronitboseroy) on Mar 4, 2018 at 8:35pm PST