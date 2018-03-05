 »   »   » Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai Promo Out: Why You Should NOT MISS Ronit, Mona & Gurdeep’s New Web Series?

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai Story

The plot is all about a 40-year-old man (played by Ronit Roy) who is married to Gurdeep Kohli and has two teenage daughters (Pooja Banerjee plays Ronit's daughter). Ronit is facing compatibility issues with his wife, finds love in other woman, Ananya Mehra (played by Mona Singh).

Reason 1: The Plot

If we are to go by the promo, the plot has been dealt in a mature way, which makes it unique from other shows that deals with the topic - extramarital affairs.

Reason 2: The Chemistry

The chemistry between Mona Singh and Ronit Roy is refreshing. Their fresh pairing makes the show more interesting and a must watch!

Reason 3: The Cast

The coming together of brilliant actors like Ronit Roy, Gurdeep Kohli and Mona Singh is another reason that we can't miss the show. The show also stars Pooja Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai and interestingly, Neena Gupta is also associated with the show. Apparently, Neena is making a comeback as a writer with this show!

Ekta Kapoor

Well, who can narrate the story in a better way than Ekta Kapoor herself! The actress shared the trailer in three parts and wrote, "My most fav show's promo in parts on instagram ! Wat happens when a woman falls in love with a man who says his marriage is over ! Is she the other woman just because she chose love over right n wrongs ! #kehnekohumsafarhai @monajsingh pArt one." - (Sic)

Ekta’s New Web series

Sharing another part of the video, Ekta wrote, "When a man at 40 falls in love is it a mid life crisis or a discovery of ones self( it can happen to men also u know;))...#kehnekohumsafarhain part2 @ronitboseroy." - (Sic)

Ronit, Mona & Gurdeep’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai

Ekta further writes, "Men get sexier with age ( so they say) the greys the success adds to the charm...but wat about their wives who were conditioned by society to ‘support' the husbands dream! Wat happens to her when d man wants to move on? A show that's questions but doesn't have the answers #kehnekohumsafarhain part 3! @gurdippunjj." - (Sic)

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is already trending on Twitter. The fans and celebrities are already impressed with the promo of the show.