 »   »   » Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain: Ekta Kapoor Delivers Yet Another Hit, Mona Singh Bags An Award!

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, A Big Hit

Ronit, who is facing compatibility issues with his wife, falls in love outside his marriage ( with Ananya Mehra played by Mona Singh). The show has become biggest success story for the thriving OTT platform, ALT Balaji.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Created A Lot Of Buzz

ALT Balaji experimented by releasing three episodes of the show in a week (i.e., one new episode every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday) to create buzz around the show. And they succeeded as this kept the curiosity among the viewers, higher.

KKHH Got Extraordinary Online Responses Than Any Other ALT Balaji Shows

The show also created a lot of buzz in the social media as well since the fans discussed about the show and their favourite character. Apparently, this made the online responses quite extraordinary for any ALTBalaji show.

KKHH Gives ALTBalaji 300% Week On Week Viewership Growth

According to reports, the show has attracted massive viewership and fan following. DNA report suggest, "Two weeks into its release, the week-on-week viewership growth has been a gigantic 300 per cent on the app; adding it to the league of the platform's masterpieces like Bose: Dead/Alive, The Test Case and Dev DD."

Manav Sethi Says

Talking about the show CMO Of ALT Balaji, Manav Sethi was quoted as saying, "We are overwhelmed with the success of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. This is a reminder of the fact that good stories always win and that is the soul of entertainment."

Good Content & Smart Marketing

"We wanted to experiment viewership pattern against releasing all episodes in one go - the antithesis to binge viewing. To our delight, this strategy worked in our favour and is in sync with the emerging consumption pattern on the digital platform. We have proved that good content along with smart marketing strategies could result in awe-inspiring success like this."

Mona Singh Bags An Award

Mona Singh also bagged an award for her performance on the web series. Sharing the award, the actress wrote, "Ok so I got an award yesterday for a Breakthrough Perfòrmance in #kehnekohumsafarhain thank u @thedigitalhash for this cutie.. big hug to @ektaravikapoor @srishtibehlarya @muktadhond @nimishalok." - (sic)

Ekta Kapoor Congratulates Mona

Ekta Kapoor shared a picture snapped with Mona and wrote, "Congrats ana for ur award sorry @monajsingh !!!! The story of stunning performances questionable realities and life changing heartbreaks .....#kehnekohumsafarhain ! ( ep 13 that releases today is my fav one)" - (sic)