 »   »   »  Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Bharti-Harsh, Zain & Others Leave For Argentina; Is Vivian Participating?

Related Articles
- Khatron Ke Khiladi's Monica Dogra Makes Heads Turn As She Goes Topless For A Picture!
- Naamkarann Fame Zain Imam Talks About His Preparation For Khatron Ke Khiladi
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 Final Contestants List: Vikas Gupta, Bharti-Harsh & Others To Participate!
- Jasmin Bhasin Is Shocked That Dil Se Dil Tak Is Going Off Air, Talks About Khatron Ke Khiladi 9!
- Is Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Fame Aly Goni Part Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9?
- Ladoo’s Avika Gor Finalised For Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 9!
- Devoleena Bhattacharjee Acts Pricey, Loses Out Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka To Drashti Dhami!
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Shamita Shetty, Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa On Rohit Shetty’s Show!
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Zain Imam Finalised, Jasmin Bhasin, Avika Gor & Aditya Narayan Approached!
- Juzz Baat’s Host Rajeev Khandelwal Says He Is Not Meant For Reality Shows!
- Hina Khan Believes In Breaking Stereotypes; Talks About Her New Web Series ‘Smart Phone’
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 New List: Karan Patel, Mandana Karimi, Kriti Kharbanda Others Approached!
Colors TV much-awaited stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 is all set to hit the television screen soon. The show has been in news since a long time regarding the participation of contestants. As reported, this season as well, film-maker Rohit Shetty will be seen hosting the show. The shooting of the show will begin soon. This time, as we revealed the team will be travelling to Argentina! Many names have been doing the rounds regarding the participants of the show. We had recently revealed the final list of celebrity contestants who will be participating on the show.
The contestants were recently spotted at airport as they were seen leaving for Argentina to participate in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi!
Bharti & Harsh
Bharti Singh shared a few pictures and videos on her Instagram stories. The actress shared a video, in which she was seen posing for the media and greeting fans, while Harsh was seen pulling her! Adaa Khan and others wished Bharti. Adaa wrote, "Gud luck bharti. Jeet Ke aana. Luvu..... miss me." - (sic)
Jasmin & Zain
Tashan-E-Ishq actress Jasmin Bhasin shared a picture snapped with her co-actor, Zain Imam, and Ladoo actress Avika Gor, and captioned the picture, "@zainimam_official And it begins @avika_n_joy #kkk9." - (sic)
Avika Gor
Avika Gor shared a picture which had 'And the madness begins!' and captioned it, "12/07/2018 #kkk9 @colorstv." (sic) She had also shared a few videos on her Instagram story.
Vikas Gupta
Vikas shared a picture snapped with his brother Siddhant and Priyank and wrote, "The See Off Selfie 🤳 when Puchipoo decided to teach us to pout before I head to Fly 😉 #lostboys #KKK #Argentina #karharmaidaanfateh." - (sic)
Aly Goni
Vikas Gupta also shared a few videos in which he had captured his KKK 9 friends - Aly Goni, Avika-Jasmin & Bharti-Harsh on his Instagram stories. Aly Goni too, had shared a picture on his Instagram story, where he revealed that he is off to Argentina!
Punit Pathak
Punit Pathak too, shared a video, in which he revealed all the 12 contestants who will be participating on the show! Posting the video, the choreographer wrote, "All the khiladis in the house !" -(sic)
Sreesanth, Ridhima, Aditya & Shamita
The other three contestants who will be participating are TV actress Ridhima Pandit, cricketer Sreesanth, Singer Aditya Narayan and Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty. Ridhima too, shared a few videos on her Instagram stories, as she left for Argentina!
Is Vivian Dsena Participating In KKK 9?
Since Vivian Dsena too, was seen boarding his international flight at the same time as the contestants, many assumed that he too, might be the part of the show. It has to be recalled that he was already part of KKK 7. Apparently, the actor later clarified the confusion and wished the contestants good luck! (In pic: Ridhima Pandit's Instagram story)
Indian Idol 10 Judge Neha Kakkar Trolled For Crying; Shares The Memes & Hits Back At Haters!