 »   »   »  Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Bharti-Harsh, Zain & Others Leave For Argentina; Is Vivian Participating?

Bharti & Harsh

Bharti Singh shared a few pictures and videos on her Instagram stories. The actress shared a video, in which she was seen posing for the media and greeting fans, while Harsh was seen pulling her! Adaa Khan and others wished Bharti. Adaa wrote, "Gud luck bharti. Jeet Ke aana. Luvu..... miss me." - (sic)

Jasmin & Zain

Tashan-E-Ishq actress Jasmin Bhasin shared a picture snapped with her co-actor, Zain Imam, and Ladoo actress Avika Gor, and captioned the picture, "@zainimam_official And it begins @avika_n_joy #kkk9." - (sic)

Avika Gor

Avika Gor shared a picture which had 'And the madness begins!' and captioned it, "12/07/2018 #kkk9 @colorstv." (sic) She had also shared a few videos on her Instagram story.

Vikas Gupta

Vikas shared a picture snapped with his brother Siddhant and Priyank and wrote, "The See Off Selfie 🤳 when Puchipoo decided to teach us to pout before I head to Fly 😉 #lostboys #KKK #Argentina #karharmaidaanfateh." - (sic)

Aly Goni

Vikas Gupta also shared a few videos in which he had captured his KKK 9 friends - Aly Goni, Avika-Jasmin & Bharti-Harsh on his Instagram stories. Aly Goni too, had shared a picture on his Instagram story, where he revealed that he is off to Argentina!

Punit Pathak

Punit Pathak too, shared a video, in which he revealed all the 12 contestants who will be participating on the show! Posting the video, the choreographer wrote, "All the khiladis in the house !" -(sic)

Sreesanth, Ridhima, Aditya & Shamita

The other three contestants who will be participating are TV actress Ridhima Pandit, cricketer Sreesanth, Singer Aditya Narayan and Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty. Ridhima too, shared a few videos on her Instagram stories, as she left for Argentina!

Is Vivian Dsena Participating In KKK 9?

Since Vivian Dsena too, was seen boarding his international flight at the same time as the contestants, many assumed that he too, might be the part of the show. It has to be recalled that he was already part of KKK 7. Apparently, the actor later clarified the confusion and wished the contestants good luck! (In pic: Ridhima Pandit's Instagram story)