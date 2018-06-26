 »   »   »  Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 Final Contestants List: Vikas Gupta, Bharti-Harsh & Others To Participate!

Related Articles
Colors TV is coming up with the new season of the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show has been in news since a long time regarding the participation of contestants and as to who will be hosting the show. As reported, Rohit Shetty will be seen hosting the show, this season as well. The shooting of the show will begin in July (2018) and this time, the team will be travelling to Argentina! Many names have been doing the rounds regarding the participants of the show.
It was said that the makers were looking out for controversial and popular celebrities. Looks like the makers have found the contestants finally! A few celebrities have already confirmed about their participation. According to the Spotboye report, here is the final list of contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.
1. Vikas Gupta
Vikas Gupta was seen on Colors' biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 11. The producer had impressed the viewers with his mind games and was even tagged as mastermind of the Bigg Boss 11 house. It has to be recalled that Vikas had conversation with Hina Khan about her experiences on KKK 8. Well, it would be interesting to watch whether his mind games and Hina's advice would work for him on KKK 9.
2 & 3. Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa
Both Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa had impressed the viewers on Star Plus' popular dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8. It has to be seen whether the couple be able to impress the viewers on stunt-based reality show as well!
4. Punith Pathak
Punith Pathak became popular with Zee TV's dance reality show, Dance India Dance. He went on to act in the film, ABCD - Any Body Can Dance. The choreographer and actor was also seen as a mentor on Dance + Season 2 and 3.
5. Zain Imam
Zain Imam had already impressed his fans on shows like Tashan-E-Ishq and Naamkaran. The actor will now be seen showing off his stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9. He had earlier revealed that he had done river rafting so far and wanted to skydive once in life and is looking forward to stunt-based show.
6. Jasmin Bhasin
Zain's Tashan-E-Ishq co-actor, Jasmin Bhasin will also be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9. The actress is excited about her first non-fictional show.It will be a treat for Zain and Jasmine's fans, who wanted to watch them together.
7. Avika Gor
Ladoo 2 actress, Avika Gor had revealed that she was approached for the show earlier as well, but due to prior commitments like her show Sasural Simar Ka and the southern projects, she couldn't be a part of KKK. She feels that the stunt-based reality show is a challenge for her.
8. Shamita Shetty
Bollywood actress and Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty has already been part of two reality shows - Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, both were Colors' projects. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 will be her third project with the channel.
9. Ridhima Pandit
The viewers will also get to watch Bahu Hamari Rajnikant actress Ridhima Pandit in the ninth season of the stunt-based reality show. The actress and model had also hosted Star Plus' Dance Champions.
10. Sreesath
The cricket player, who had impressed the viewers with is dancing skills on Colors popular dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, will be seen showing off his stunt skills on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9.
Comedian Siddharth Sagar's Mother Refutes His Allegations; Says He Is A Compulsive Liar!
