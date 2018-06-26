 »   »   »  Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 Final Contestants List: Vikas Gupta, Bharti-Harsh & Others To Participate!

1. Vikas Gupta

Vikas Gupta was seen on Colors' biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 11. The producer had impressed the viewers with his mind games and was even tagged as the mastermind of the Bigg Boss 11 house. It has to be recalled that Vikas had a conversation with Hina Khan about her experiences on KKK 8. Well, it would be interesting to watch whether his mind games and Hina's advice would work for him on KKK 9.

2 & 3. Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa

Both Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa had impressed the viewers on Star Plus' popular dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8. It has to be seen whether the couple will be able to impress the viewers on stunt-based reality show as well!

4. Punith Pathak

Punith Pathak became popular with Zee TV's dance reality show, Dance India Dance. He went on to act in the film, ABCD - Any Body Can Dance. The choreographer and actor was also seen as a mentor on Dance + Season 2 and 3.

5. Zain Imam

Zain Imam had already impressed his fans on shows like Tashan-E-Ishq and Naamkaran. The actor will now be seen showing off his stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9.

6. Jasmin Bhasin

Zain's Tashan-E-Ishq co-actor, Jasmin Bhasin will also be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9. The actress is excited about her first non-fictional show. It will be a treat for Zain and Jasmine's fans, who wanted to watch them together.

7. Avika Gor

Ladoo 2 actress, Avika Gor had revealed that she was approached for the show earlier as well, but due to prior commitments like her show Sasural Simar Ka and the southern projects, she couldn't be a part of KKK. She feels that the stunt-based reality show is a challenge for her.

8. Shamita Shetty

Bollywood actress and Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty has already been part of two reality shows - Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, both were Colors' projects. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 will be her third project with the channel.

9. Ridhima Pandit

The viewers will also get to watch Bahu Hamari Rajnikant actress Ridhima Pandit in the ninth season of the stunt-based reality show. The actress and model had also hosted Star Plus' Dance Champions.

10. Sreesanth

The cricketer, who had impressed the viewers with his dancing skills on Colors popular dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, will be seen showing off his stunt skills on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9.