 »   »   »  Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Host Rohit Shetty & Contestants Vikas, Bharti, Aly & Others Start Shooting!

The most-awaited stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 is in news these days. Just a few days ago, the celebrity contestants list was revealed and they left to Argentina only recently. The celebrities were seen having gala time before they started shooting for the show. Well, the viewers will have to wait for some time for the show to be aired! Apparently KKK 9 should have been aired on television by now but since the shooting has just started (July 16, 2018), it won't be aired anytime soon!
The host of the show, Rohit Shetty and the celebrities shared pictures as they began shooting. Take a look at the pictures.
Rohit Shetty Starts Shooting
Sharing a picture, Rohit Shetty wrote, "Argentina - 9 Degree Celsius at present... Difficult Terrain to Shoot Action! 35 Days, 62 Stunts. No Computer Graphics... Cuts, Sprains, Bruises. Pure Real Raw Action and That's what I Love! Khatron Ke Khiladi Begins..." - (sic)
Aly & Harsh
Aly Goni shared a couple of pictures as they began shooting for the episode. Posting a picture snapped with Harsh, Aly wrote, "Let's do this 💪 #kkk #colorsTv." - (sic)
Jasmin
Jasmin shared a picture and wrote, "Nobody gets to live life backward. Look ahead, cause Jo beet gayi so baat gayi... Make new memories 😜 #kkk9." - (sic)
Vikas & Jasmin
The former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta shared a picture snapped with Jasmin and wrote, "Let's face our fears with a smile 😊 #khatronkekhiladi #Khiladi #vikasgupta #jasmine #karharmaidaanfateh #argentina #brave #adventure." - (sic)
Avika
Avika, who was last seen on Colors Laado 2-Veerpur Ki Mardani, posted a blurred picture and captioned it, "#fearfactor #kkk9 #khatronkekhiladi9 #avikagor @colorstv." - (sic)
Contestants All Set To Shoot First Episode!
In one of the videos shared on Vikas Gupta's Insta story, the celebrity contestants were seen travelling in bus, while Vikas was seen asking everyone as to how are they feeling (as they were all set to shoot for the show). Ridhima revealed that she was feeling nervous. He captioned the video as ‘#khilaadi Haaalattt khaaaraaaab #kkk9." - (sic)
Ridhima Ecstatic About Being Part Of KKK 9!
Ridhima too, shared a few videos on her Instagram story. Ridhima captioned one of the videos, "Panditji has very tensed muscles @colorstv #khatronkekhiladi9." - (sic). She also shared a few videos in which she revealed that she is extremely tired, but ecstatic being part of KKK 9!
