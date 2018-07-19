 »   »   »  Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Host Rohit Shetty & Contestants Vikas, Bharti, Aly & Others Start Shooting!

Rohit Shetty Starts Shooting

Sharing a picture, Rohit Shetty wrote, "Argentina - 9 Degree Celsius at present... Difficult Terrain to Shoot Action! 35 Days, 62 Stunts. No Computer Graphics... Cuts, Sprains, Bruises. Pure Real Raw Action and That's what I Love! Khatron Ke Khiladi Begins..." - (sic)

Aly & Harsh

Aly Goni shared a couple of pictures as they began shooting for the episode. Posting a picture snapped with Harsh, Aly wrote, "Let's do this 💪 #kkk #colorsTv." - (sic)

Jasmin

Jasmin shared a picture and wrote, "Nobody gets to live life backward. Look ahead, cause Jo beet gayi so baat gayi... Make new memories 😜 #kkk9." - (sic)

Vikas & Jasmin

The former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta shared a picture snapped with Jasmin and wrote, "Let's face our fears with a smile 😊 #khatronkekhiladi #Khiladi #vikasgupta #jasmine #karharmaidaanfateh #argentina #brave #adventure." - (sic)

Avika

Avika, who was last seen on Colors Laado 2-Veerpur Ki Mardani, posted a blurred picture and captioned it, "#fearfactor #kkk9 #khatronkekhiladi9 #avikagor @colorstv." - (sic)

Contestants All Set To Shoot First Episode!

In one of the videos shared on Vikas Gupta's Insta story, the celebrity contestants were seen travelling in bus, while Vikas was seen asking everyone as to how are they feeling (as they were all set to shoot for the show). Ridhima revealed that she was feeling nervous. He captioned the video as ‘#khilaadi Haaalattt khaaaraaaab #kkk9." - (sic)

Ridhima Ecstatic About Being Part Of KKK 9!

Ridhima too, shared a few videos on her Instagram story. Ridhima captioned one of the videos, "Panditji has very tensed muscles @colorstv #khatronkekhiladi9." - (sic). She also shared a few videos in which she revealed that she is extremely tired, but ecstatic being part of KKK 9!