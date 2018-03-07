 »   »   » Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Karan Tacker, Kavita Kaushik & Others Television Celebrities Approached!

Karan Tacker

According to Spotboy report, Karan Tacker is has been approached for KKK 9 and is said to be thinking over the offer! Karan was was seen on Colors' dance reality show, Jhaak Dikhhla Jaa, and had shifted his focus to hosting reality shows. It has to be seen whether Karan will accept the offer!

Daljeet Kaur

According to the report, the next celebrity who has been approached for the show is Daljeet Kaur. The actress was seen on Zee TV's Kala Teka and Big Magic's Maa Shakti.

Balraj Syal

Comedian Balraj Syal, who is currently seen on Colors' show, Entertainment Ki Raat, has apparently been approached for the show. He had also appeared on Comedy Nights Bachao Season 2.

Kavita Kaushik

It is also being said that Kavita Kaushik, who is known for her bindaas attitude, one of the makers' top choices. The makers feel that the FIR actress will fit the format of the show, Kavita had also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5.

Arshi Khan

It has to be recalled that there were reports that Bigg Boss 11's one of the most controversial contestant, Arshi Khan is prepping up for the stunt-based show. There were also reports that she had hit the gym and has joined swimming classes.

Arshi – Colors’ Favourite!

You never know, because Arshi has become Colors' favourite, she was seen twice in Entertainment Ki Raat and also did a cameo recently on Colors' popular show, Ishq Mein Marjawa! So it won't be surprising if we see her as one of the contestants of the stunt-based reality show.