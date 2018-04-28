 »   »   » Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 New List: Karan Patel, Mandana Karimi, Kriti Kharbanda Others Approached!

Related Articles
Colors' stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi was a hit last season, thanks to the interesting line-up of contestants. It looks like the makers are leaving no stones unturned to make the upcoming (ninth) season also interesting, by roping in controversial and popular celebrities.
According to the latest reports, the ninth season will also be hosted by director, Rohit Shetty. Have a look at a few celebrities who have been approached for the show.
Karan Patel
According to Tellychakkar report, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, Karan Patel has been approached for the show. The actor is known as tantrum king and has been involved in a few controversies. It has to be recalled that Karan had also commented on Colors' reality show Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Hina Khan.
Will Karan Accept KKK 9 Offer?
He had also appeared on the reality show, which apparently didn't go well with YHM makers. Now, if he accepts KKK 9 offer, then he will have to either exit the show or take a month's break.
Cricketer Sreesanth
It is also being said that cricketer Sreesanth has been approached for the stunt-based reality show. It has to be recalled that the cricketer was part of Colors' dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
Mandana Karimi
The tantrum queen on Bigg Boss 9 house, Mandana Karimi has been approached for the show. According to the report, the actress is still contemplating the proposal. It has to be recalled that the actress was in news for her personal life (she had filed a domestic violence case against her husband, Gaurav Gupta).
Kriti Kharbanda
Kriti Kharbanda, who has worked in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu film, has apparently been offered the show. The actress was last seen in Bollywood film Veerey Ki Wedding. It has to be recalled that her comment on slapping Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan (who had insulted South film industry and called the actresses ‘bulging') had became a topic of discussion.
But according to the latest report, Kriti's spokesperson has clarified that there is no truth to this report and she has not been apporached for the show. She is currently busy with her next film with Deols, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.
Apart from the above mentioned actors, other celebrities who have apparently been approached for the stunt-based reality show are - Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Karan Tacker, Daljeet Kaur, Arshi Khan, Balraj Syal, Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary.
