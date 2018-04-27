 »   »   » Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 New List: Karan Patel, Mandana Karimi, Kriti Kharbanda Others Approached!

Karan Patel

According to Tellychakkar report, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, Karan Patel has been approached for the show. The actor is known as tantrum king and has been involved in a few controversies. It has to be recalled that Karan had also commented on Colors' reality show Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Hina Khan.

Will Karan Accept KKK 9 Offer?

He had also appeared on the reality show, which apparently didn't go well with YHM makers. Now, if he accepts KKK 9 offer, then he will have to either exit the show or take a month's break.

Cricketer Sreesanth

It is also being said that cricketer Sreesanth has been approached for the stunt-based reality show. It has to be recalled that the cricketer was part of Colors' dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Mandana Karimi

The tantrum queen on Bigg Boss 9 house, Mandana Karimi has been approached for the show. According to the report, the actress is still contemplating the proposal. It has to be recalled that the actress was in news for her personal life (she had filed a domestic violence case against her husband, Gaurav Gupta).

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda, who has worked in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu film, has been offered the show. The actress was last seen in Bollywood film Veerey Ki Wedding. It has to be recalled that her comment on slapping Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan (who had insulted South film industry and called the actresses ‘bulging') had became a topic of discussion.