 »   »   » Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Shamita Shetty, Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa On Rohit Shetty’s Show!

Sreesanth & Shamita Shetty Are First Two Contestants!

A source was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "Former cricketer S Sreesanth, who was last seen on TV in 2014 as a contestant on the seventh season of celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, is set to make a comeback with this one. The second participant is actress Shamita Shetty who has done shows like Jhalak ... and Bigg Boss in the past."

Zain Imam Finalised!

There were also reports that Naamkaran actor, Zain Imam has also been finalised. Talking to TOI, the actor had said, "I am in talks over it. Let's see how it works out."

Bharti & Harsh Approached

According to the latest report, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa might also be part of the show. When Bollywoodlife contacted Bharti to know whether the couple is doing the stunt-based reality show, she agreed that the channel had approached them.

Bharti Is Laughing At The News!

But Bharti had said that they would revert later. She added, "Post that, they did not get in touch with us. I am laughing at the news of us being on the show." The comedian is apparently busy with a lot of projects from Harsh's production firm.

Bharti On KKK

Bharti was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "When I did Jhalak and Nach Baliye, I broke perceptions that an overweight girl cannot dance. Khatron Ke Khiladi is a show I be happy to announce that I am a part of. I would be pushing my boundaries. Moreover, Haarsh has become a Khatron Ka Khiladi already after marriage by managing me. As a wife, I would love if he won it."

Kavita Kaushik & Kriti Kharbanda

There were also reports that the CID actress, Kavita Kaushik and Bollywood actress, Kriti Kharbanda were approached for the show. But the duo denied the reports.

Actors Approached For KKK 9

Other actors who have reportedly been approached for the show are: Tashan-E-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak actress, Jasmin Bhasin, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Karan Patel, Ladoo 2's Avika Gor, singer-host Aditya Narayan, Karan Tacker and Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi.