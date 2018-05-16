 »   »   » Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Shamita Shetty, Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa On Rohit Shetty’s Show!

Related Articles
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Zain Imam Finalised, Jasmin Bhasin, Avika Gor & Aditya Narayan Approached!
- Juzz Baat’s Host Rajeev Khandelwal Says He Is Not Meant For Reality Shows!
- Hina Khan Believes In Breaking Stereotypes; Talks About Her New Web Series ‘Smart Phone’
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 New List: Karan Patel, Mandana Karimi, Kriti Kharbanda Others Approached!
- Why Mishal Raheja Chose Kumkum Bhagya Over Khatron Ke Khiladi 9?
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Karan Tacker, Kavita Kaushik & Others Television Celebrities Approached!
- These Pictures Prove How Much Bigg Boss 11’s Hina Khan & Rocky Love Each Other!
- Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan Comments On KKK’s Rithvik & Karan; Ravi Dubey Disappointed With Hina!
- Bigg Boss 11 Unseen! Hina Khan’s BF Rocky Was Offered BB 11; Hina Says Vikas Can’t Do ‘Khatron’!
- Bigg Boss 11: KKK 8’s Geeta Phogat Supports Hina Khan; #WeSupportHinaKhan Trending On Twitter!
- Do You Think Hina Khan Made The Wrong Decision By Participating In Bigg Boss 11?
- Latest TRP Ratings: Mahakali, YRKKH & Kumkum Bhagya Drop Down; TKSS Vanishes From The TRP Chart!
Rohit Shetty is all set to return as the host of the new season of stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. Apparently, shooting of the show will begin in July. This time, the team is all set to travel to Argentina!
Of late many names have been doing the rounds regarding the participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Now, according to latest reports, the show has found the first two contestants!
Sreesanth & Shamita Shetty Are First Two Contestants!
A source was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "Former cricketer S Sreesanth, who was last seen on TV in 2014 as a contestant on the seventh season of celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, is set to make a comeback with this one. The second participant is actress Shamita Shetty who has done shows like Jhalak ... and Bigg Boss in the past."
Zain Imam Finalised!
There were also reports that Naamkaran actor, Zain Imam has also been finalised. Talking to TOI, the actor had said, "I am in talks over it. Let's see how it works out."
Bharti & Harsh Approached
According to the latest report, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa might also be part of the show. When Bollywoodlife contacted Bharti to know whether the couple is doing the stunt-based reality show, she agreed that the channel had approached them.
Bharti Is Laughing At The News!
But Bharti had said that they would revert later. She added, "Post that, they did not get in touch with us. I am laughing at the news of us being on the show." The comedian is apparently busy with a lot of projects from Harsh's production firm.
Bharti On KKK
Bharti was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "When I did Jhalak and Nach Baliye, I broke perceptions that an overweight girl cannot dance. Khatron Ke Khiladi is a show I be happy to announce that I am a part of. I would be pushing my boundaries. Moreover, Haarsh has become a Khatron Ka Khiladi already after marriage by managing me. As a wife, I would love if he won it."
Kavita Kaushik & Kriti Kharbanda
There were also reports that the CID actress, Kavita Kaushik and Bollywood actress, Kriti Kharbanda were approached for the show. But the duo denied the reports.
Actors Approached For KKK 9
Other actors who have reportedly been approached for the show are: Tashan-E-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak actress, Jasmin Bhasin, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Karan Patel, Ladoo 2's Avika Gor, singer-host Aditya Narayan, Karan Tacker and Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi.
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: Abhinav Shukla To Join Shakti & Drashti, Read More Details
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.