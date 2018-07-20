 »   »   »  Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Shamita Shetty Unwell, Participation On The Show Is Doubtful!

Shamita Shetty Unwell!

Apparently, Shamita Shetty has fallen sick! A source was quoted by IE as saying, "Shamita was one of the first celebrities to be signed. Although she is currently in Argentina, she is supposedly not keeping well."

The Bollywood Actress Might Enter KKK As A Wildcard!

"The team is earnestly waiting for her to recover so that she can start her tasks. The show requires one to be physically and mentally fit, and if Shamita doesn't get better soon, she might have to bow out. There is also a possibility that she might enter Khatron Ke Khiladi as a wildcard."

Shamita Is Getting More Money!

The source further added, "Shamita is reportedly taking home the maximum money among the contestants. And this sudden turn of events has put the makers in a fix." Well, we hope the actress gets well soon.

KKK 9 Contestants

Apart from Shamita and Vikas, other contestants who will be facing the fears on the show are - Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya, Avika Gor, Jasmin Bhasin, Zain Imam, Ridhima Pandit, Punit J Pathak, Aditya Narayan and Sreesanth.