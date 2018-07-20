 »   »   »  Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Shamita Shetty Unwell, Participation On The Show Is Doubtful!

Related Articles
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 is one of the most-awaited shows on television. The celebrity contestants are in Argentina. We had reported as to how the celebrities are having fun before shooting for the show. Recently (July 16, 2018), the contestants began shooting as well! The celebrities had shared pictures and videos from their first shoot! Vikas Gupta had shared a video on his Instagram story in which celebrities were seen travelling (all set to shoot for the first episode).
The video revealed as to how the contestants are nervous and excited to shoot for the first episode! Although all celebrity contestants were spotted, Shamita Shetty was missing from the pictures and videos.
Shamita Shetty Unwell!
Apparently, Shamita Shetty has fallen sick! A source was quoted by IE as saying, "Shamita was one of the first celebrities to be signed. Although she is currently in Argentina, she is supposedly not keeping well."
The Bollywood Actress Might Enter KKK As A Wildcard!
"The team is earnestly waiting for her to recover so that she can start her tasks. The show requires one to be physically and mentally fit, and if Shamita doesn't get better soon, she might have to bow out. There is also a possibility that she might enter Khatron Ke Khiladi as a wildcard."
Shamita Is Getting More Money!
The source further added, "Shamita is reportedly taking home the maximum money among the contestants. And this sudden turn of events has put the makers in a fix." Well, we hope the actress gets well soon.
KKK 9 Contestants
Apart from Shamita and Vikas, other contestants who will be facing the fears on the show are - Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya, Avika Gor, Jasmin Bhasin, Zain Imam, Ridhima Pandit, Punit J Pathak, Aditya Narayan and Sreesanth.
Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.
