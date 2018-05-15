 »   »   » Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Zain Imam Finalised, Jasmin Bhasin, Avika Gor & Aditya Narayan Approached!

Zain Imam Finalised For KKK 9!

It is being said that Naamkaran actor, Zain Imam has been approached for the show. When the actor was asked about the show, he was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am in talks over it. Let's see how it works out."

Does Zain Like Adventures?

When asked whether he likes adventure, the actor said, "I have done river rafting so far and wanted to skydive once in life. But if you ask me honestly, after working for three and a half years, I was looking for a break and just relax for a month. But if this works out, it will be a set of adrenaline rush for another few months abroad. I am looking forward to that."

Why Naamkaran Is Going Off Air?

Meanwhile, about his show's (Naamkaran) end, the actor said, "I am not sure about the exact reason but we, too, have been hearing that a lot of shows will be axed. The channel is planning to revamp. Since it was not leading the slot, they've decided to take the show off air."

Zain Thanks Fans For Their Support & Love

"However, I am happy that the audience liked the show and the feedback, especially for my character, has been encouraging. Besides, I also feel that it's better to end a show when it's still doing well. I want to thank my fans for their immense support and love."

Jasmin Bhasin Approached For KKK 9!

It is also being said that Zain's Tashan-E-Ishq co-actress, Jasmin Bhasin has also been approached for the show. The actress is currently seen on Colors' show, Dil Se Dil Tak, which apparently is going to end soon.

Jasmin Is Unaware About It!

So post the show's end, the actress will be free to take up KKK 9, which is also a Colors' show. When asked as to whether she is approached for the show, the actress told an entertainment portal, "I am not aware about it."

Avika Gor & Aditya Narayan Approached For KKK 9!

According to the entertainment portal's report, Ladoo 2 actress, Avika Gor and singer-host Aditya Narayan have been approached for the stunt-based reality show. Ladoo 2 is a Colors' show, which will end soon, so there is possibility of the actress taking up the show. As of now, both Avika and Aditya have not commented on the same!