 »   »   »  Khatron Ke Khiladi's Monica Dogra Makes Heads Turn As She Goes Topless For A Picture!

Monica Dogra, who is an American musician and actress of Indian origin, is known for her bold avatar. She was last seen on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. The actress recently made heads turn as she posed topless for a picture. In the picture that she shared on her Instagram account, the actress can be seen covering her modesty and standing in front of a mirror. She looked stunning in a lehenga. The picture has set the Internet on fire!
The actress has been in the news for posting bold photos on social media. Take a look at some of the bold pictures of the actress.
Monica Dogra Poses Topless!
Sharing the topless picture, Monica captioned it as, "Though fairy tales end after ten pages, our lives do not. We are multi-volume sets. In our lives, even though one episode amounts to a crash and burn, there is always another episode awaiting us and then another. There are always more opportunities to get it right, to fashion our lives in the ways we deserve to have them. Don't waste your time hating a failure. Failure is a greater teacher than success. #clarissapinkolaestes #womenwhorunwiththewolves . #series #selfexamination . Photo by @aranka_israni. Skirt by @aliceandolivia." - (sic)
KKK 8 Contestant’s Bold Picture
Sharing another bold picture, the actress wrote, "Sometimes I think... "how did I get here?" .... "I made it here on my own" .... you know, we think we are born with certain opportunities and inherit advantages... of course, that IS true. But you can also dream beyond your condition and imagine a new position ... a new situation. I've always known I'd become an artist. I didn't pray I would... I didn't think I would. I knew I would. And I'm so grateful to the ones who have helped me along my way. Thank you thank you thank you... Photo by @aranka_israni...#monicadogra #dmoney #mondog #love #seeingred2018 #dreamoutloud2018." - (sic)
The Actress Looks Sizzling Hot In This Picture
Posting this picture, the actress wrote, "I would speak to you... I would ... If you looked at me with eyes of understanding... A slight solitude that lends itself to ears that will actually listen..I would yield to you .I would....#monicadogra #portait by @aranka_israni." - (sic)
Monica’s Pictures Set The Internet On Fire!
Monica wrote, "If you ask me... the best way to go about flying is to cut the strings tying you down....#reneeahdieh #theroseandthedagger .To be clear... that is a golden #dagger on my neck... Photo by @parthdaga... #monicadogra #dmoney #mondog #love #dreamoutloud2018 #naturallight #blue #snow #winter #nyc #artist." - (sic)
The Actress Turns The Heat On!
The actress is a fitness freak and was seen flaunting her toned body in stylish bikinis earlier too. The fans are seen praising for her beauty and strength. Well, we must say that the actress has turned up the heat by many notches with her bold pictures!
